QUINCY -- The reigning Western Big 6 champions just finished up summer practices this week as a year with major goals for the program lies ahead this fall.
Quincy high school boys soccer head coach Ron Bridal talked about the work the boys have been putting in this summer.
“I think we’re in a really good position," said Bridal. "We’re able to have these full contact days in the summer and it's allowed us to work on our system and how we want to attack on offense. It's also allowed us to work on our defensive principles and how we’re going to defend as a team, so we’re really pleased with what we’ve seen offensively and defensively."
QHS had a solid 2022 finishing 12-9-1 on the season and went 6-2 at Flinn Memorial. They weren't as strong on the road going 3-5-1 but went 3-2 in neutral games.
They defeated Granite City in dominant fashion 5-1 in the postseason, but five days later loss 3-1 to Collinsville in regionals.
One of their more experienced, standout players is senior Joshua Stupavsky wants to see them win consecutive conference titles along with performing better in regional competition this season.
“Western Big 6 for sure is a top goal," said Stupavsky. "We’ve won it the past couple years, but we haven’t won regionals in awhile and I want us to win at least one of those games this season. We’ve been working a lot on our attacking and I think we’ve been improving a lot this summer and we’re ready for the season now since this was our last practice.”
The Blue Devils have several returning key players on the 2023 roster but will be without a couple of great players from last season.
The program's record holder for goals in a game Carter Venvertloh and Boen Brockmiller, who earned WB6 second team honors last season, both graduated last spring.
The team also graduated Garrick Homan, who signed to play soccer for John Wood Community College back in May.
Biruk Rosen will be back for his final season, he earned all-sectional honors last year along with making the WB6 first team.
Bridal said even with several major losses from the 2022 Blue Devils squad, credited the seniors headlining this year's team along with guys who've stood out in summer workouts.
“We give a lot of credit to our seniors they’ve been super on the attack so far," said Bridal. "We’ve seen a lot of goals from Stupavsky, Andrew Brown and Logan Epping those guys have done super in the attack up top.”
