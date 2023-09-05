QHS boys soccer home opener versus Alleman

QHS boys soccer competing against conference opponent Alleman at Flinn Memorial stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29. QHS won the game 2-1.

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy High School defeated Western Big 6 foe Rock Island 3-1 in Tuesday's road boys soccer game.

Logan Epping, Evan Sohn and Josh Stupavsky scored goals for the Blue Devils, with Stupavsky also picking up two assists.

