ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy High School defeated Western Big 6 foe Rock Island 3-1 in Tuesday's road boys soccer game.
Logan Epping, Evan Sohn and Josh Stupavsky scored goals for the Blue Devils, with Stupavsky also picking up two assists.
The QHS junior varsity team also won 2-0. Austin Mondon had a goal and an assist, while Aive Smith had a goal. Goalkeepers Gadden Mutter and Lance Venvertloh split the shutout.
QHS (2-3) will host QND (3-3) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Raiders fall to Springfield
The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team fell to Springfield 3-1 on the road on Tuesday night.
QND (3-3) will play a road game against QHS (2-3) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Lady Pirates fall short to NCMC opponent Mexico
Hannibal girls tennis opened up the week by hosting North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 6-3.
Mexico won four out of six singles matches and two out of three doubles matches.
Hannibal No. 1 Lanie Privett fell to Mexico's Katherine Gooch 10-0.
Lady Pirates No. 2 Aubrielle Krigbaum fell to Mexico's Jyllian Whitworth 10-8.
Hannibal No. 3 Kasey DeStefane defeated Mexico's Lucita Gleeson 10-6.
Lady Pirates No. 4 Abby Hickman fell to Mexico's Lani Blair 10-1.
Hannibal No. 5 Addison Sutton fell to Mexico's Alice Eggan 11-10.
Lady Pirates No. 6 Julia Lee defeated Mexico's Daida Herrera-Garcia 10-4.
The Hannibal duo of Privett and DeStefane fell to the Mexico combo of Gooch and Blair 10-7.
The Hannibal duo of Krigbaum and Hickman defeated the Mexico combo of Whitworth and Gleeson 10-7.
The Hannibal duo of Sutton and Lee fell to the Mexico combo of Eggan and Herrera-Garcia 10-4.
Up next for Hannibal (2-3) is a home match against conference foe Moberly (0-3) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Monroe City slugs its way to victory
The heavy hitting from its weekend home tournament carried over to Tuesday for Monroe City, who defeated Clarence Cannon Conference rival Clark County 12-2 on the road.
Lady Panthers starting pitcher Lucy Pratt had seven strikeouts in the circle to earn the win. Audri Youngblood stuck out five batters pitching in relief.
Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Kiera Nash went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Abigail Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Cahlin Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Perri Dimmitt, Naaron Hays and Miranda Harsell had an RBI each.
Up next for Monroe City is a road game against Palmyra (1-1) at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Canton shuts out Westran
Brenna Brewer was sharp in the circle for Canton, helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 5-0 shutout win over Westran at Cottonbowl Field on Tuesday.
Brewer earned the win after striking out eight Westran batters.
Allie Ruffcorn hit a two-RBI double, while Kinsey Biggerstaff hit an RBI triple.
The Canton junior varsity team won 12-11.
Canton (4-2) will play a road game against Bowling Green (5-2) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bowling Green edges Elsberry
The Bowling Green softball team defeated Elsberry 4-3 in Tuesday's home game.
Bowling Green senior pitcher Megan Graver pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to earn the win, also going 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs.
Graver is fresh off of recording her 500th career strikeout, a feat she accomplished in a win over Francis Howell North in the Troy Tournament on Saturday.
The Bowling Green junior varsity team won 10-0.
Bowling Green (5-2) will host Canton (4-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Highland falls short to Centralia
Highland fell to conference rival Centralia in a 14-13 in a home softball game on Tuesday, losing its first game of the season.
The two JV teams tied 8-8.
Highland (6-1) will be back in action on Thursday, playing a road game against Brookfield (7-1) at 6:30 p.m.
Southeastern sweeps Monmouth United
The Southeastern volleyball team defeated Monmouth United in two straight sets (25-14, 25-3) at home on Tuesday.
Kenzie Griswold had 11 kills and four aces.
Abigail Shaffer had six kills and eight digs.
Amanda Stephens led the way with 22 assists.
Savannah Ramsey had a team-high 11 digs and Kara Stephens added nine digs.
Up next for Southeastern (6-1) will be a road game against Payson Seymour on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mendon Unity sweeps Liberty
The Mendon Unity volleyball team defeated Liberty in two straight sets (25-13, 25-14) in Tuesday's road match.
Hayden Frankel came through with 21 assists, eight service points and seven digs for Unity.
Sophia Shaffer picked up seven digs and six kills.
Unity (5-2) will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Brown County falls short to Triopia
The Brown County volleyball team fell to Triopia in three sets during Tuesday's road game.
Triopia took the first set 25-22 and Brown County took the second set 25-15. Triopia came through to win the deciding third set 25-18.
Ashlee Markert led the way with 11 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks.
Kenzie Kassing had five blocks, four kills and an ace.
Adalyn Wagner racked up 18 assists and six digs.
Brown County (3-5) will host Macomb in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
