JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – The Quincy High boys’ basketball team wasn’t messing around.
The Blue Devils, coming off a huge home win Friday against Rock Island, bolted to a fast start Saturday night in cruising to a win at Jacksonville.
QHS scored the game’s first 15 points en route to a 61-42 victory in the non-conference matchup.
The Blue Devils, who led by as many as 25 points, improved to 23-5 overall
The 23 wins are the most in Andy Douglas’ eight seasons as QHS head coach.
“I was concerned how we would react after the game (Friday), but we came out strong,” Douglas said. “We responded well and were able to take care of business.”
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton hit six 3-pointers on his way to a 24-point evening.
QHS led 15-5 after one quarter before expanding the lead to 31-12 by halftime.
The Blue Devils did not commit a foul in the opening half.
Talton scored 13 third-quarter points as Quincy led 46-24 entering the final period.
Freshman Bradley Longcor contributed 15 points while hitting three 3-pointers.
“JT and Brad have been consistent the entire season,” Douglas said. “They’ve been great for us.”
Quincy will look to win the outright Western Big Six Conference title with a win in its home finale Tuesday night against Galesburg.
“We need to be ready to go,” Douglas said. “Now it’s time to focus on Galesburg and get that place packed like we did Friday. I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
