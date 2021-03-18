QUINCY — A starting point was what the Quincy High School boys soccer team needed, something to change the energy and create momentum.
Gavin Higgins provided it.
Four minutes into Thursday night’s Western Big 6 Conference opener at Flinn Stadium, Higgins took a feed from the left wing from teammate Andrew Vandermaiden and finished the play by slotting a shot into the side netting for a one-goal lead against United Township.
At that moment, everything fell into place.
“It motivates us,” QHS senior goalkeeper Frank Heck said. “You saw after the goal everyone’s energy picked up. We all started trying harder. For the next few games moving forward, I hope our energy stays up and we continue scoring and playing well.”
The spark to make that happen came in the form of a 3-1 victory for the Blue Devils’ first victory of the season and a quality rebound from Monday night’s six-goal loss to Quincy Notre Dame.
“Oh, a big relief,” Higgins said of the first victory. “A big relief.”
It created confidence in a group yearning to succeed.
“Getting that first win always gets a monkey off your back,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “It’s always nice to get the first one, and then build on that momentum.”
More so, the Blue Devils (1-2) proved to themselves what they’re capable of doing after the disappointment in the crosstown rivalry game.
“We know we’re a better team than what we showed on the field that night,” said Bridal, whose team will face Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Saturday. “And we showed that tonight. We had some really good moments, and it’s something to build on for Saturday.”
One of the biggest moments came roughly 10 minutes after Higgins scored the initial. The senior forward drove hard into the box, was tripped up and earned a penalty kick. He buried it for a 2-0 lead.
It was the first time this season the Blue Devils doubled their initial lead.
“If we don’t get those, our energy just drops,” Heck said. “We’re a team where we work when we score. When we score like that, our energy gets brought up and we score again and we win.”
Higgins felt it.
“We got the early goal, and that really pushed us to keep going throughout the game,” Higgins said.
The Panthers cut the deficit in half with a penalty kick just 40 seconds before halftime, but it didn’t rattle the Blue Devils’ defense. Quincy pitched a shutout in the second half and stymied any desperate attack from United Township after Vandermaiden made it 3-1 with a goal in the 70th minute.
“We’re still continuing to talk about the need to sit on them and keep the ball in front of us,” Bridal said. “We don’t necessarily need to win tackles in certain areas of the field where we’ve giving up fouls. That’s just a process. As we move on into the season, we’ll get better at it.”
The Blue Devils have allowed only two goals in the flow of play. The other seven have come off restarts, corner kicks or penalty kicks.
“Our defense is everything,” Heck said. “Our defense plays solid. They talk. They communicate. They work as a team. We’re a family and everybody works as they should. We find our midfielders, make the connections and we score.”
That happens only if the Blue Devils remain energetic and focused.
“It’s doing the right things more often and those goals will come for us,” Bridal said.