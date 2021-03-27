CHATHAM, Ill. — Flipping the field at halftime of a scoreless game gave the Quincy High School boys soccer team a needed boost, especially with the wind at the Blue Devils’ backs for the second half.
“I felt like the momentum was going to shift to our side and things were going to be going well for us,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “We looked at it as a big positive to walk out of there with it being 0-0 at halftime.”
Taking advantage of that momentum just 20 seconds into the second half, the Blue Devils banged a shot off the goalpost.
“We figured that was a good omen that we had an opportunity that quick,” Bridal said.
It wasn’t. The Blue Devils struggled to generate scoring opportunities and suffered a 1-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood.
“That was our best opportunity of the half unfortunately,” Bridal said.
It ended Quincy’s four-game unbeaten streak.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, and today was one of the downs,” Bridal said. “The good news is we’ll come back Monday at practice and work on some things that we saw that we need to improve on, and we’ll be ready for Tuesday night (against Beardstown).”