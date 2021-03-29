SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Quincy High School volleyball team struggled to find its footing in a 25-11, 25-15 loss to Sacred-Hear Griffin on Monday night.
The Blue Devils (1-6) managed to take an early 5-4 lead over the Cyclones in the first set, but a 15-4 run put QHS in too big of a hole to fight out of.
Again in the second set, the Blue Devils kept things close early on but allowed a long service run to put them at a 16-8 disadvantage.
Lauren Erke had five kills to lead QHS and Mayci Minor had two kills, but the Blue Devils only had nine kills total. Megan Wernsing led the Cyclones with eight kills while Grace Minder finished with five. SHG also finished with five aces and three blocks.