ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It took 79 minutes for the Rock Island girls soccer team to get on the board in Monday night’s Western Big 6 Conference game against Quincy High School.
After a scoreless first half, both the Blue Devils and Rocks scored in the second half to bring the end of regulation to 1-1.
When neither team was able to mount any sort of threat in the two overtimes, the game went into the books as a 1-1 tie.
Mariah Crist scored from the left side of the box in the 63rd minute on a pass to the outside from in front of goal by Bri Lannerd, giving Quincy a 1-0 edge.
The Rocks answered with an Olivia Bowman goal on a direct free kick from just outside the box in the 79th minute of the game.
Quincy played an aggressive game with 12 fouls compared to just three from the Rocks. That aggressiveness paid off in the form of an offensive attack with the Blue Devils putting 15 shots on goal and collecting 22 shots total.