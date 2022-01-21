QUINCY — The Quincy High Blue Devils nearly were caught looking ahead.
With Saturday night’s big matchup looming in the Quincy Classic, the Blue Devils were anything but razor sharp.
But they regained their focus to pull out a 55-45 league win over United Township before a packed house Friday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Quincy High continues to sit atop the Western Big 6 Conference with a perfect 8-0 record.
The Blue Devils are 17-3 overall and have won six straight games.
“It was one of those nights where we were lucky to pull one out,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We did a better job defensively in the second half, with rebounding and getting some key stops.”
The Panthers fell to 11-10, 3-5.
Quincy jumped out to a fast start with Terron Cartmill and Reid O’Brien draining back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game.
Senior teammate Jeremiah Talton followed with a triple to make it 9-2.
The Blue Devils extended their lead to 20-10 when freshman Bradley Longcor hit a trey and scored on a drive to start the second quarter.
But the scrappy Panthers, who lost at home to QHS earlier this season, fought back.
Devontay Wright swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring UT within 22-20 at the break.
“They’re a small team that can really shoot the three,” Longcor said. “We needed to do a better job on the defensive boards, and we needed to play with more toughness. We did a better job in the second half.”
The game remained a see-saw affair in the second half.
The Panthers tied the game 27-27 before O’Brien hit his second trey to put Quincy up for good.
Longcor followed by firing in a 3-pointer just before time expired to give the Blue Devils a 35-29 lead after three quarters.
“We played with a lot more energy in the second half,” Longcor said. “We knew we needed to get it going.”
Quincy pulled away in the final period. Dominique Clay connected on a triple before Ralph Wires intercepted a pass and drove downcourt for a bucket.
The Blue Devils then hit eight straight free throws to close out the victory.
Longcor led Quincy with 15 points. Talton, who averages 20 points per game, finished with 10.
“Brad really stepped up,” Douglas said. “I give UT a lot of credit. They did a really good job of keying in on Jeremiah, and they tried to key in on Brad early on. We had other guys make plays, too, but Brad came out here with a lot of confidence and played really well.”
QHS will face a strong team from St. Louis University High in the Quincy Shootout on Saturday night.
“It’s a challenge just to see how he respond after how we played tonight,” Douglas said. “If we come out like we did tonight, it’s going to be a long night. We have a definite challenge coming up. They have multiple guys who can play, and they have a lot of seniors.
“We will put together a game plan and see what we can do.”
Longcor was asked what he was looking forward to heading into the game on Saturday.
“To win,” he said, flashing a smile.
