COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It is difficult to call a team with 28 wins an underdog.
But the Quincy Blue Devils were exactly that in their last three games.
It didn’t matter.
The Blue Devils found a way to deliver another significant win to extend their magical postseason.
Quincy built a 22-point lead before holding off fourth-ranked Normal Community down the stretch in a 56-51 boys’ basketball win Friday night.
The Blue Devils won the Class 4A sectional title and improved to 28-5 overall with the win at Collinsville High School.
It was Quincy’s first sectional title since 2000.
The Blue Devils are now one win from qualifying for the Illinois state tournament for the first time since 1998.
QHS will face Bolingbrook in the Super-Sectional on Monday night at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
The Blue Devils came out strong against a high-powered Normal team that entered the game with a 33-1 record and a 26-game winning streak.
But it was Quincy that left with a winning streak that has now reached nine games. QHS is now 4-0 in the postseason.
The Western Big Six champions now own regional and sectional titles.
“Our teams have executed game plans all season, but tonight was the best job we’ve done in a game from start to finish,” QHS coach Andy Douglas told WGEM radio after the game. “Our defense was outstanding.”
Quincy was playing in the sectional finals for the first time since 2009.
Senior Jeremiah Talton led the Devils with 19 points and hit two clutch free throws to ice the victory.
He moved into eighth place on the all-time Blue Devil scoring list.
Freshman guard Bradley Longcor contributed 16 points and freshman big man Keshaun Thomas contributed 13.
“These freshmen continue to play well beyond their years and experience, but we also told Jeremiah as the game went on that it was his time,” Douglas said. “He did what he’s done all year – knock down big shots.”
Zachary Cleveland led Normal with 18 points.
QHS led by 22 points, but the Ironmen staged a furious fourth-quarter rally and cut the Blue Devil lead down to three points.
Cleveland missed a potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left.
Talton snared the rebound and converted on two free throws to clinch the victory.
“Those free throws obviously were huge,” Douglas said. “JT came through to seal it for us.”
Quincy led 11-6 after the first quarter and was up 20-15 at halftime.
The Blue Devils used a big third quarter to lead 36-20 entering the final eight minutes.
Now it’s on to Monday night’s game with a state trip on the line.
“We’ve stepped up to the challenge all year,” Douglas said. “I know our guys will be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.