SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the second half got underway Saturday afternoon, Quincy High School boys soccer coach Ron Bridal felt the all-day rain intensify and stay persistently annoying for longer than anyone would ever want to endure.
“It was the hardest rain I have coached through,” Bridal said. “Holy smokes.”
Through it all, the Blue Devils never lost their composure or drive.
Andrew VanderMaiden’s second-half goal and Frank Heck’s handful of dazzling saves allowed the Blue Devils to net a 1-0 victory against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, rebounding from back-to-back losses and creating some momentum for the final week of the regular season.
Couple that with the confidence born of some formation tweaks and Bridal believes his team can finish strong.
“They were really looking forward to this game after we made some changes tactically to our formation and our style,” Bridal said. “Really, throughout the whole game, our guys were on top of things and really enjoyed. It makes it more enjoyable when you come out as 1-0 winners.
“Even after the fact, on the bus ride home, they were talking about the formation change and how excited they were about it and how it can lead to future success.”
It led to the only goal QHS (7-5-1) needed.
In the 45th minute, QHS sophomore Nolan Fleer carried a ball up the left sideline and crossed the ball to the far post. VanderMaiden worked his way free near the post and headed to back over the goalkeeper and into the far netting for the game’s only goal.
“It was just a looper headed for the far bar, the keeper could do nothing about it,” Bridal said. “It was a great ball by Fleer. We had talked about getting more balls in, whipping more balls into the box. It’s exactly what Fleer did. It was a great ball.”
The defense did the rest. Heck made a couple of “remarkable saves,” according to Bridal, and sophomore defender Deakon Schuette cleared a ball off the goal line as the Blue Devils posted their sixth shutout of the season.
“Those are the things that have to happen to keep a shutout in tough conditions,” Bridal said. “Sometimes you get rewarded for hard work.”