QUINCY — The Quincy High School volleyball team earned its first home victory of the season on Thursday evening with a 27-25, 25-12 victory over Rock Island Alleman in Western Big Six Conference play at the QHS gym.
The Blue Devils (3-11, 3-8 WB6) played tight with the Pioneers throughout the first set, but they were able to go on a run near the end and close out strong.
“We just kept playing with them in the first set and it was back and forth and back and forth,” QHS acting head coach Kate Brown said. “Finally they all just stepped up, got the momentum and got the energy level up and that did it for us.”
That momentum rolled right into the second set, with senior Sydney Klesner recording a kill for the first point to set the tone and the Blue Devils using a 5-0 run midway through to seize the lead for good.
Klesner was key throughout the match and all around the court, leading QHS in digs in the second set with some crucial defensive plays on scramble balls on the back line and contributing to the offense when needed at the net.
“She was probably our most consistent player today,” Brown said of Klesner. “Even when she had an out-of-system ball, she found a way to do something with it and was always up there on those tips and doing what she needed to do. She was an all-around great, consistent player tonight.”
Five different Blue Devils recorded kills in the second set, with Lauren Erke putting down three balls and Chloe Moore following with two kills from the middle. Brown thought her setter looking to get Klesner more involved offensively opened up opportunities for the other hitters.
“I’ve been pushing really hard on our passers to get the ball to her so we can run all three options in the front row, which really spreads out our offense, and that makes a huge difference in a match,” Brown said.
The Blue Devils let out big cheers after taking both sets, enjoying the first victory on their home court in the condensed campaign.
“They all looked at each other like, ‘Well that’s win No. 3.’ And I said, ‘That doesn’t even matter guys,’” Brown said. “It’s been a stressful, chaotic season and they’ve all endured really well with that and the changes we’ve made and all the different coaches. They all stepped up and now we can end on a good note.”
The Blue Devils have two more chances to earn victories at home with Galesburg visiting on Saturday at noon and Moline coming to the QHS gym on Tuesday. Quincy will wrap up the season next Thursday on the road at Geneseo.