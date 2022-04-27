QUINCY — Having already won two races at the 71st annual Quincy Invitational, Anna Schuering had just enough time to catch her breath and cap Senior Night with one more rousing performance.
Schuering sprinted home with an uncontested lead on the last leg of the 4x400-meter relay as the Quincy quartet – including Amick McClelland, Anna Venvertloh and Olivia Schuering – posted a winning time of 4:28.40.
The host Blue Devils won both the girls and boys titles at the six-team meet Wednesday at Flinn Stadium.
It was an overall effort that QHS head coach Laura McClelland says both teams can build as they approach the Western Big 6 conference meets.
“We had tons of PRs and the team atmosphere is really coming together,” McClelland said at the meet’s conclusion. “We’re training well and starting to hit peaks, and hopefully we can ride them out for the rest of the season. We haven’t started tapering for any events, and once we do that, I’m expecting we’ll see some very good results.”
The Blue Devil girls totaled 166 points to finish ahead of Macomb (134), Rushville-Industry (78), Liberty (51), Mendon Unity (43), and Camp Point Central (37).
On the boys’ side, Quincy won the meet with 172 points, followed by Macomb (117), Camp Point Central (100), Rushville-Industry (85), Liberty (52), and Mendon Unity (12).
Quincy senior Reid Savage had a busy afternoon and early evening. He won both hurdle races – 110 highs and 300 lows – and set a personal record in the latter.
“Reid had an outstanding night in both hurdle races,” McClelland said. “He set a PR in the 300, so that will move him up in the conference seedings. His race in the 100 was aggressive. That’s what we like to see.”
For Savage, his final competitive event at Flinn Stadium represented a culmination of six years of running that he wasn’t quite sure about when he first started out.
“I was kind of small for my age in junior high, and baseball and football weren’t my thing,” he said. “But I found a home on the track and have really enjoyed it.
“So when I crossed the line and sat down (after the 110 hurdles), it kind of started to sink in. Kind of a bittersweet feeling almost, knowing I only had a couple of more races here.”
Earlier in the meet, Savage teamed up with Drew Tipton-hicks, Ethan Reinhardt and Jett Rose to win the 4x100 relay in 43.91 seconds. Rose also was a double winner, finishing first in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
The Blue Devils swept both 4x800 relays as well as the girls 4x100 (Katelyn McCoy, Sadiya Hodges, Ayanna Douglas and Venvertloh). Hodges and teammate Breckett Breuning ran one-two in the girls 100 dash while McCoy, Douglas, Ava Winking and Alden Barbagiovanni teamed up to win the 4x200 relay.
On the boys’ side, Blue Devil William Venvertloh captured the two-mile run in 11:10.71 while Fiker Rosen (4:31.04) outlasted Liberty’s Cannen Wolf (4:31.28) in a close finish to win the mile.
Quincy’s LaMarrio Rodgers won the discus and Mendon Unity’s Kyra Carothers won both the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Liberty’s Keegan Sunde won the boys 400 in 52.71, a personal best for him, while Shannon O’Neil of Liberty won the girls 400 in 1:02.05.
For Anna Schuering and her running mates, it was a special Senior Night at the stadium.
“The beautiful weather was wonderful for our team,” she said. “We’ve been working hard, not quite peaking yet. It’s kind of a grind (at this time of the season), but today was a great day to see what we can do, and hopefully glorify God in doing it.”
