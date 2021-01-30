QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball players understand the challenge ahead of them.
A 15-game season condensed into five weeks will be void of many of the things that make Blue Devil Gym one of the toughest places to play in the state.
No band. No cheerleaders. No fans. No legendary pregame ceremony to create a pitchfork-blazed frenzy.
“We’re so used to that atmosphere and that’s what really gets our energy going on the offensive and defensive ends,” senior forward Brady Rupert said. “This year, we’re going to have to come up with it on our own and just build off each other, talk to each other on the court.
“That’s where we’re going to get it because we’re not going to have the atmosphere we usually do.”
The energy has been there since the Blue Devils returned to the gym.
“These guys are attacking practices like every day is the last day,” said Quincy coach Andy Douglas, whose team will open February 9 at Rock Island Alleman and play three games per week over a five-week span. “Quite honestly, that’s the reality we live in. You could play one game in the season and all of sudden things could change. We could get midway through the season and things could change.
“Trying to get them into the mentality every practice matters, every rep in practice matters. Just live in the moment as much as possible, and if you do that, I think you can get a lot out of this season.”
With a camaraderie Douglas compared favorably to the senior class of 2018, which won 23 games and a Western Big Six Conference championship, the Blue Devils have plenty to pursue.
They have an NCAA Division I prospect in junior forward Jeremiah Talton, a handful of three-year varsity players who bring experience and tenacity to the floor and an abundance of youthful talent, including a couple of freshmen, who could see valuable minutes, especially with a packed schedule.
“The thing about this team is we love to win,” said Talton, who averaged 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds as a sophomore. “We’re not really concerned about who is getting the ball and who is scoring the most points. We just love to win. I think that’s going to separate us from a lot of teams.
“We play together. We communicate well. We know each other and that helps us communicate.”
It’s generated competitive practices.
“When it’s time to work, we know it’s time to work,” Rupert said. “We really build off each other, make each other better, push each other in practice. We just want to see each other succeed.”
They have the components to do that.
Talton, the 6-foot-5 swingman, made 56 3-pointers last season and shot 39 percent from 3-point range, but he’s enhanced his game with the ability to dribble penetrate and score over the top. Rupert, who averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, is tenacious on the block and continues to extend his game to the perimeter.
They’ll be buoyed on the inside by 6-6 senior Ian Richardson, whose length can cause matchup problems.
In the backcourt, senior guard Drae Humphrey played valuable minutes as the backup point guard last season and has the toughness and strength to be a floor general. Senior guard Sam Hilbing is the pesky bulldog defensively that drives opposing guards crazy, and senior guard Jack Rupert hit 18 treys last season off the bench.
Add in senior Quinn Rupert, who is healthy after missing last season with a shoulder injury, and two talented freshmen in Camden Brown and Raphael Wires Jr. and the depth of talent gets rather deep.
“We have to be great at the things we hold true,” said Douglas, whose team went 16-14 last season. “For us, having the type of physicality we want to play with is crucial. We have a handful of guys competing for time, but those guys have to make shots. We have guys on the perimeter who are capable of making shots, but we have to knock down open shots.”
Getting open shots takes efficient execution.
“Everyone doing the right thing, not the selfish thing,” Rupert said. “Screening, backdoor cuts, the little things. We’re not a huge team, so we have to do the little things to win.”
The trust in each other makes the Blue Devils confident they will.
“Our chemistry is great,” Talton said. “We love to be around each other and just joking around. We’ve formed a family of brothers. That’s really going to help us on the court.”
QHS Schedule
Feb. 9 at Alleman
Feb. 12 vs. Geneseo
Feb. 13 at Rock Island
Feb. 16 vs. Moline
Feb. 19 at Galesburg
Feb. 20 vs. Sterling
Feb. 23 at United Township
Feb. 26 vs. Rock Island
Feb. 27 at Geneseo
March 2 vs. Alleman
March 5 vs. Galesburg
March 6 at Sterling
March 9 at Moline
March 12 vs. United Township
March 13 vs. Quincy Notre Dame