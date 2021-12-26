QUINCY — Coach Andy Douglas has been smiling much more during the holidays this year.
That’s what happens when your boys’ basketball team has won its last five games.
“That’s obviously what you want going into Christmas,” Douglas said. “It definitely makes those couple days better.”
The Quincy Blue Devils are off to a blazing 9-1 start, but some difficult challenges await as they prepare to battle a tough field in the Collinsville Holiday Classic.
The QHS boys open the tourney by facing Belleville Althoff on Monday at 1 p.m.
Douglas has watched video from four of Althoff’s games. One of those was a three-point setback to Centralia, the team that handed the Blue Devils their only defeat.
“They’ve been in a lot of close games,” he said. “We have to be ready to go and can’t look past them.”
Strong teams from Lincoln and Belleville East are also on the QHS side of the bracket in the 16-team event.
“It’s a great tournament and it will be a good test for us,” Douglas said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Quincy High took last Sunday off following impressive back-to-back performances against Western Big 6 foe Moline and crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame.
“We’re carrying some momentum into a tough tournament,” Douglas said. “Now we need to keep it going.”
Quincy is led by versatile senior standout Jeremiah Talton, who is averaging 22 points per game in league play.
“Jeremiah has been a great leader,” Douglas said. “He shows the way for those young guys. He stays calm, cool and collected, and they just follow what he does.”
Quincy freshman guard Bradley Longcor has provided a huge boost. He is averaging 17.5 points in Western Big 6 play.
The multi-talented Longcor actually led the Blue Devils in scoring the past two games as defenses have focused much of their attention on Talton.
“We knew Brad was going to be a special player, but maybe not quite to this level already,” Douglas said with a laugh. “This summer, I said he had a chance to be a 16-point-a-game scorer for us. We knew he was going to be an impact player and he definitely has been.”
Freshmen Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay also have played major roles off the bench for QHS.
The burly 6-foot-5 Thomas averages 6.3 boards in league play. Clay drilled four straight 3-pointers late in the first half against Moline.
“It’s fun to watch those guys,” Douglas said. “Those guys have put a lot of work in, and they play with so much poise for freshmen.”
Senior point guard Terron Cartmill also has provided steady play along with juniors Reid O’Brien and Sam Mulherin. Sophomore guard Ralph Wires averages 4.8 assists off the bench.
“We are getting strong contributions from a lot of people,” Douglas said. “That obviously is what you need, but especially in this tournament we have coming up. We have two games on the second day. That will be a big challenge for us.”
