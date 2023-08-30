JACKSONVILLE, Ill. -- Quincy High School opened up its cross country season on Tuesday at Jacksonville High School, with both the boys and girls team placing first.
Keeauna Scheufele led the way for the QHS girls team, placing third overall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. -- Quincy High School opened up its cross country season on Tuesday at Jacksonville High School, with both the boys and girls team placing first.
Keeauna Scheufele led the way for the QHS girls team, placing third overall.
Rounding out the QHS girls team were Olivia Schuering placing fourth, Amick McClelland placing seventh, Nataly Uppinghouse placing ninth and Emily Arens placing 11th.
Franklin's Madigan Burger won the girls race with a time of 19:31.
Blue Devils runner Tommy Hess won the boys race with a time of 16:13.
QHS had all five of its runners in the top-six of the boys race, with Quincy Notre Dame's Joe Warning placing second to break up the Blue Devils perfect score.
Rounding out the QHS boys team were Cameron MacDonough placing third, Gavin Slee placing fourth, Justin Kappner placing fifth and Jude Steiner placing sixth.
Up next for QHS is a race at Granite City on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.