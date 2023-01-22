CLINTON, Iowa -- Quincy High came away with sixth place in the 20-team Bob Lueders Tournament on Saturday.
Blue Devils junior Owen Uppinghouse (160) was the lone champion, while also winning an award for the most pins in the least amount of time.
QHS junior Bryor Newbold took second place in the 182-pound weight class.
Other finishes for Quincy include Hugh Sharrow (106) placing seventh, Dom Deming (120) placing seventh, Eli Roberts (126) placing seventh, Brody Baker (138) placing sixth, Max Miller (170) placing sixth, Ty Moore (195) placing seventh, Gavin Schumacher (220) placing seventh and Todd Smith (285) placing fourth.
Up next for Quincy is the Western Big 6 Tournament, which the Blue Devils will host on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
