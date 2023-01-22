Uppinghouse.jpg

Quincy’s Owen Uppinghouse wrestles Pittsfield’s Ethan Thompson during the 160 pound match of the Blue Devils triangular meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

CLINTON, Iowa -- Quincy High came away with sixth place in the 20-team Bob Lueders Tournament on Saturday.

Blue Devils junior Owen Uppinghouse (160) was the lone champion, while also winning an award for the most pins in the least amount of time.

