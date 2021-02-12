QUINCY — The frustration the Quincy High School boys basketball players feel isn’t being compounded by an added sense of despair.
Too many games remain to be at that point already.
Still, winless after two games because of a ragged eight quarters offensively, the Blue Devils understand there isn’t time to waste in getting things righted. The mistakes made during Friday night’s 58-48 loss to Geneseo at Blue Devil Gym in the Western Big Six Conference opener have to be corrected on the fly with a game at Rock Island scheduled for Saturday night.
“We just have to move forward,” Quincy junior forward Jeremiah Talton said. “If you think about it too much, it’s going to keep bringing us back to this. So we have to take one step forward at a time and get prepared for the next game.”
It’s a necessary approach, but one that isn’t so simple when you’re used to enjoying success.
“It’s hard on us,” Quincy senior forward Brady Rupert said. “We’re working hard in practice every single day, and to come out and lose like this, it’s really hard on us.”
The combination of defensive breakdowns and offensive inefficiency make it worse.
The Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1 WB6) trailed 27-24 at halftime after the Maple Leafs’ Anthony Pierce hit a 3-pointer from the left wing at the second-quarter buzzer, and Geneseo capitalized on the momentum.
The Maple Leafs hit three consecutive 3-pointers – Kyle Traphagan sandwiched two treys around another Pierce make – to open the third quarter and proceeded to score on eight of their 10 possessions in the frame. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils made only two field goals in the first seven minutes of the second half and went 3 of 11 from the field in the quarter.
Overall, the Blue Devils shot 45.9 percent from the field and just 27.3 percent from 3-point range.
“One of the things when you look at our group right now is trust,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “I don’t think we have that yet, and that’s a huge part of becoming a team. It might not have as much to do with wins and losses, but it does have something to do with how you play.
“Right now, we don’t have guys who fully trust one another. That’s something that has to be built up. Without it, you’re seeing our struggles offensively. Trust is a huge part of this.”
The lack of it is keeping the Blue Devils from putting together significant runs.
Quincy trailed 47-33 heading to the fourth quarter, but limited Geneseo to just two points on its first 10 possessions of the quarter. The Blue Devils managed just two points on their first five possessions, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Talton pulled them within 49-41 with 3:24 to play.
However, they missed three of their next four shots and committed two turnovers to stall the comeback. The Maple Leafs put the game away by going 9 of 10 from the line over the final 1:18 with Bristol Lewis making the final six.
“Just keep fighting,” Talton said. “It’s a tough game, but we should have stayed with it. We let them get momentum and it allowed them to get energy and we couldn’t turn that back. So we have to keep fighting.”
Talton led the Blue Devils with 22 points, making three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Rupert added 11. Pierce led the Maple Leafs with 17 points, while Lewis had 16 and Traphagan finished with 12. The trio also combined to make 10 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils will have to shore up their defense in a hurry after Rock Island beat Sterling 68-34 Friday night, but they believe they are up to the challenge.
"To stay positive is the biggest thing here," Rupert said. "We can't let our guard down. We have to keep fighting. It's the second game of the season. We just have to keep fighting."