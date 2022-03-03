COLLINSVILLE, Ill.—Third-seeded Quincy High rallied to knock off the 2 and 1 seeds in its last two postseason games.
Now comes a much taller task against a boys’ basketball team with a sizeable front line:
Taking on the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 4A in the sectional finals.
The Blue Devils (27-5) are scheduled to face a red-hot 33-1 Normal Community team that has rattled off 26 straight wins.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Collinsville.
“Normal Community is obviously an excellent team that is playing extremely well,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “But our guys are playing with a ton of confidence. We believe in our team, and they believe in what they’re doing. I know our guys will be ready. I wouldn’t count them out against anybody right now.”
Quincy will return to the same floor where it beat host school Collinsville 34-32 on a dramatic Ralph Wires layup at the buzzer in Tuesday’s 4A semifinal.
“This team has amazing chemistry,” said Wires, held scoreless before his clutch bucket. “We feed off each other and we believe in what we’re doing. It’s a great group of guys and we’re having so much fun right now.”
Normal is coming off a convincing 61-44 sectional semifinal win over 4A No. 8 Moline, a team the Devils split Western Big Six games with this season.
Normal senior Zachary Cleveland (6-foot-7) and sophomore Jaheem Webber (6-9) present their share of matchup problems. Webber had 13 points and Cleveland 10 against Moline.
Point guard Trey Redd led Normal with 15 points against the Maroons.
Quincy is in the sectional finals for the first time since 2009. QHS last won a sectional crown in 2000.
But this resilient group, led by senior Jeremiah Talton and Bradley Longcor, is ready for the challenge.
“This team does a great job stayed composed and not getting rattled,” Talton said. “We know we’ve got another tough one coming up, but we just have to keep playing hard like we have all season. We’re on a roll right now and we just have to keep it going.”
The Blue Devils also have received superb play from freshman Keshaun Thomas in the paint and junior guard Reid O’Brien.
O’Brien has hit four big 3-pointers as Quincy has won its first three postseason games.
QHS also has been superb defensively and held Collinsville to a season-low 32 points.
The Blue Devils are two wins from their first state tournament trip since 1998.
“I told our guys before regionals, every game is going to be a battle,” Douglas said. “It’s not always going to look pretty. You just have to find ways to grind them out and that’s what our guys have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.