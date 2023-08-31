QUINCY -- With Western Big 6 play beginning, Quincy High School defeated Geneseo 2-0 at home on Thursday night.
QHS won the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-18.
Ayanna Douglas had a team-high seven kills, with Kaley Summers racking up five kills. Avary Hlubek and Lydia Peters both recorded four kills.
Elise Damon compiled 17 assists and Abby Bunch came through with five digs.
Up next for QHS (6-2) is a road conference match against Sterling at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Payson Seymour defeated Barry Western in three sets (20-25, 25-12, 17-15) to kick off play on Thursday.
In the second match, Mendon Unity defeated Beardstown in two sets (25-10, 25-18).
Illini West defeated Brown County in two sets (25-16, 25-12) in the third match.
Josie Bryan led the Lady Chargers with 11 kills and 12 digs.
Reagan Reed came through with six kills, five assists and an ace for Illini West, while Corin Robinson had 12 assists and an ace.
Southeastern defeated West Hancock in two sets (25-14, 25-17) to close out the night.
Amanda Stephens led the Lady Suns with 14 kills and had 11 assists. Kenzie Griswold had six kills and two aces.
Abigail Shaffer had 18 assists and eight digs for Southeastern, while Gracie Arthur had seven digs and Kara Stephens had two blocks.
The Lady Suns Classic will conclude on Saturday.
The Bronze Pool will start off competition and play at Southeastern Elementary School. Beardstown will face West Central at 9 a.m., Barry Western will face Beardstown at 10 a.m. and West Central will face Barry Western at 11 a.m.
The remaining pools will be held at Southeastern High School.
The Silver Pool will kick off with Liberty facing Rushville-Industry at 9 a.m. Brown County will face Liberty at 10 a.m. and Rushville-Industry will face Brown County at 11 a.m.
The Gold Pool will begin with Camp Point Central facing West Hancock at noon. Payson Seymour will face Camp Point Central at 1 p.m. and West Hancock will face Payson Seymour at 2 p.m.
The Championship Pool will start with Mendon Unity facing Southeastern at 3 p.m. Illini West will face Mendon Unity at 4 p.m. and Southeastern will face Illini West at 5 p.m.
