QUINCY -- For the first few innings, it looked like Brown County might spoil senior night for Quincy High School.
Instead, the Blue Devils walked off 3-2 winners on Thursday after an eventful bottom of the seventh inning.
Jansen Lawson led off the seventh by reaching base on an error and then from first to third on a bunt hit by Evan Sohn. After Joe Schroeder was intentionally walked, senior shortstop Blake Bunch hit the game-winning single to drive in Lawson.
"Blake has come up big in those situations recently," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "Couldn't ask for a better guy to be up. He put a good swing on it. It was great to be able to walk it off."
QHS honored its seniors prior to the game -- Keaton Barry, Max Bovee, Bunch, Branden Dunker, Kory Fletcher, A.J. Keane, Alex Logan and Joe Schroeder.
"Some of these guys have worked hard all year and have had few opportunities," Lawson said. "To be able to get them out there and let them play to show what they are able to do is good. To be able to come back and get the win was huge for us."
The Hornets had two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh and left them stranded.
That momentum carried over to QHS with Brown County unable to record an out in the bottom half.
"That's baseball," said Hornets head coach Jared Hoots. "One that went off our third baseman's glove and the bunt. Of course, I'm going to say he was out at first base, but that's just my opinion. It was a big momentum lay because now you got a runner on first and third and you got to walk a guy to set up the force out because otherwise they got too many options."
It ended up being a tough luck loss for Hornets starting pitcher Colby Wort, who went six innings with four strikeouts and allowed three walks, eight hits and two earned runs.
Wort had a no-hitter until the fourth inning.
"He's our number one," Hoots said. "Trying to get him some work before the regionals and i asked him what game he wanted this week. He had his choice of Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and he wanted Quincy because that's the type of competitor he is. He wanted to go up against the big school."
Fletcher started the game for the Devils and went five innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three walks, four hits and two earned runs. He had a no-decision.
"Kory did a great job," Lawson said. 'Kory is fun to watch out there because he just loves to pitch and he loves to compete. You can just look at him and he always has a smile on his face or maybe a little smirk. You can tell he really enjoys it. He went out and pitched a good game for us."
Barry picked up the win in relief after pitching two scoreless innings.
"(Fletcher) gave us five good innings and he started getting a little tired and we brought Keaton in," Lawson said. "Keaton did what he always does. He came in and threw strikes and gave us a chance to win."
Brown County took the lead in the first inning when Wort singled, stole second base and later scored on a single by Ty Fullerton.
The Hornets added a second run in the third inning when Sam Carr doubled home Fullerton.
"I like the way this group hits," Hoots said. "We had some runs early and left some runners on base in the later innings. Unfortunately that's baseball. You got to score those runs."
The Devils got a rally going in the fourth inning when Schroeder led off with a walk and Bunch singled to break up Wort's no-hitter. It was followed by a couple of two-out RBI singles by Barry and Brady Lowe to tie it up.
Brown County (20-10) will host Rushville-Industry (10-13) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to close out the regular season.
"It's crunch time," Hoots said. "We are trying to figure it out. We made a couple of changes down the stretch just to see how kids react. This is a big game to see if they are ready for the postseason."
The Hornets will face the winner of the quarterfinal game between Pleasant Hill and Springfield Lutheran in the Class 1A Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
QHS (13-15) will host Western Big 6 rival East Moline United (16-10) for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. It is a makeup of a game rained out previously this season.
"Hopefully we can come out and pick up two wins on Saturday," Lawson said.
