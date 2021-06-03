ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Emily Wilson is continuing a trend of doubling up on her victories.
Do it one more time and she’ll be called a state champion.
The Quincy High School senior thrower won both the discus and the shot put Thursday at the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional at Public Schools Stadium and will represent the Blue Devils at the state track and field championships June 12 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston, Ill.
Wilson, who won both events at the Western Big 6 Conference championships, won the discus with a toss of 36.31 meters. Rock Island’s Valerie Holland was second at 33.73 meters.
In the shot put, Wilson won with a toss of 11.55 meters. United Township’s Anna Barrigah was second at 10.67 meters.
Anna Schuering will be joining Wilson at the state meet after finishing second in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 21.5 seconds. Oswego’s Rebecca Corbett took first in 2:21.08.