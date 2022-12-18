QUINCY -- Crosstown boys basketball rival Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame clashed on Saturday night at the Blue Devil Gym.
The Blue Devils came away with bragging rights, defeating the Raiders 60-43.
Despite the 17-point buffer, QND gave Quincy an early challenge.
“Their energy was better than ours early on," said Quincy head coach Andy Douglas. "(QND) came out with a fire.”
QND was up 14-13 after the first quarter and held the lead well into the second with the Blue Devils scrambling to find a rhythm.
Quincy found their cadence in a steal from QND which was pushed out to sophomore Bradley Longcor III for a deep corner three giving them their first lead in the game.
“We didn't come out with aggressive energy," Longcor said. "We just got to come out with the same energy as they did, if not bring more.”
Though the Blue Devils experienced a lull early on, they were able to adapt their defense to shut down their opponents.
“We switched from running our zone to running man to man, which allowed us to apply a little more pressure on their wings and the ball which changed the tempo of the game,“ Douglas said.
The Raiders only scored three points in the third quarter.
“When you can hold a team like this to one shot in the third quarter, good things are going to happen,” Douglas said.
Quincy committed 10 fouls in the second half, giving QND double-bonus shots in the fourth quarter.
“I guess they just wanted to extend the game, with the crowd the way that it was,” said Douglas. “I thought we got a little too aggressive, a little too loose.”
Quincy junior Camden Brown certainly found his own rhythm, leading the offense with 21 points including a steal taken up the court for a slam-dunk.
“Its always good to get one in this game,” said Brown. “It was a good team win.”
Brown and teammate Dom Clay shared a comedic moment as they simultaneously jumped for the rim during a defensive play, leaving them both hanging from the basket.
“We saw number three (of QND) look back at us and we both thought he was gonna throw it off the back and so we both jumped,” Brown said.
Overall the energy was fostered by the turf-war mentality of the cross-town match up.
“The whole town is here," said Quincy senior Reid O’Brien. "That was our motivation. Our city, our gym. We were ticked off that we just lost to Moline, our main conference rival, and then we got to play (QND) and we already don't like them.”
When I responded, “You don't like QND?”
O’Brien doubled down and said, “We don't like anybody.”
Up next for Quincy (9-1) is the Collinsville Classic, which will have the Blue Devils facing Alton on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
QND (4-4) will host Monmouth-Roseville in its next game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
