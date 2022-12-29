Longcor.jpg

File photo of Quincy sophomore Bradley Longcor III (12) shooting a runner during the Blue Devils game against Lanphier on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. -- The Quincy boys basketball team started off its day by defeating Colliersville 63-48 in the quarterfinals of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Thursday at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Quincy sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III scored a team-high 22 points in the first win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.