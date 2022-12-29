COLLINSVILLE, Ill. -- The Quincy boys basketball team started off its day by defeating Colliersville 63-48 in the quarterfinals of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Thursday at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
Quincy sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III scored a team-high 22 points in the first win.
In the second game, Quincy defeated Rockford East 47-41. The Blue Devils fell behind early, but went on a late run in the second quarter to take a 24-28 lead to halftime.
Prior to Thursday's wins, the Blue Devils also defeated Alton 67-41 in a late Wednesday night game in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Longcor III scored a team-high 18 points.
Quincy (12-1) will play Decatur MacArthur in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Quincy girls defeat Rochelle
The Quincy girls basketball team defeated Rochelle 58-35 in the Dixon Tournament on Thursday.
Quincy took a 27-18 lead by halftime and outscored Rochelle by 14 points in the second half.
Blue Devils forward Asia Seangmany led the team in scoring with 20 points.
Quincy now has a 10-7 record.
QND edges El-Paso Gridley
The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team defeated El Paso-Gridley 49-46 in the State Farm Classic on Thursday at Shirk Center.
El Paso-Gridley took a 28-22 lead at halftime and was ahead 40-36 by the end of the third quarter, but QND was able to rally back for the win.
Raiders senior guard Jake Hoyt scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Charlie Lavery added 12 points.
QND improved its record to 7-5.
Unity wins Lady Tiger Classic
Mendon Unity won the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic for the first time on Thursday night, defeating Brown County 55-46.
Sophia Shaffer scored a team-high 17 points for the Lady Mustangs, with Kyra Carothers racking up 15 points. Ashlynn Arnsman and Kylee Barry both had eight points.
Arnsman made the All-Tournament Team and won the Lady Tiger Classic MVP. She also scored her 1,000th career point last night.
Unity (16-1) will host Illini West in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Highland falls to Hallsville
Hallsville defeated Highland 57-52 in a girls basketball game at Moberly Area Community College on Thursday.
Lady Cougars senior Ainsley Bringer tied the game at 52-52 with 1:33 remaining, but Highland was unable to score after that. Bringer finished with a team-high 26 points.
Highland (8-3) will play Macon (3-4) in the first round of the Highland Tournament at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Barry Western takes fifth place at MVIT
The Barry Western boys basketball team won fifth place in the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament at Mendon High School on Thursday, defeating West Prairie 47-30.
Barry Western (4-12) will play a road game against Illini West next, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Illini West falls to Havana in third place game
Illini West fell to Havana 44-32 in the third-place game of the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic on Thursday.
Rylee Reed led the Lady Chargers in scoring with 20 points, making the All-Tournament Team. Reagan Reed also made the All-Tournament Team.
Illini West (11-6) will play at Unity in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
CSE defeats Brimfield
The Central-Southeastern girls basketball team defeated Brimfield 34-20 in the State Farm Classic semifinals at Illinois Wesleyan Shirk Center on Thursday to advance to the Small School girls championship game.
CSE (11-2) will face Paris (15-0) in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Leatherneck rally falls short
The Western Illinois University men's basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday, falling to South Dakota State 71-64 at Frost Arena.
The Leathernecks led 26-23 with six minutes remaining in the first half, but the Jackrabbits went on a 16-3 run to take a 39-29 lead by halftime.
The closest WIU was able to get after that point was five points.
Elijah Farr came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points. Trenton Massner and Quinlan Bennett each added 15 points.
WIU (8-5) will return to action on Saturday afternoon, facing South Dakota on the road.
