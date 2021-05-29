QUINCY — The Quincy High School baseball team worked a little fifth-inning magic Saturday to pick up a Western Big 6 Conference victory.
It nearly worked in landing a non-conference victory, too.
However, Jacksonville scored three times in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to sneak away from the QHS field with a 5-4 victory. The Blue Devils opened the day with a 5-4 victory over Moline.
Against Jacksonville, the Blue Devils (9-13) trailed 1-0 until the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out as Noah Harbin walked, Grayson Cook was hit by a pitch and Luke Mettemeyer singled. Connor Schwindeler walked to force in one run, and one out later, Raulin Zanger singled to left field to plate two more runs.
In the top of the sixth, the lead evaporated. A walk and an error precipitated a three-run home run by the Crimsons’ Nate Decker.
Harbin’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning tied the game at 4, but Jacksonville got a two-out RBI single through the right side of the infield to bring home the winning run.
Dominick Gibson suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs and six hits while striking out three and walking three. The Blue Devils committed four errors behind him. Zanger went 3 for 4, and Schwindeler had two hits.
Against Moline, the Blue Devils built a 3-1 lead through two innings after scoring twice in the first and once in the second. Quincy opened the game with four straight singles, plating a run on Cook’s base hit and another on Schwindeler’s groundout.
In the second, Zanger scored on Logan Eaton’s groundout.
The Maroons scratched across a run in the third and tied the game in the fifth when they scored on an error. With one out in the bottom of the fith, Harbin gave the Blue Devils the lead with a one-out, solo home run, and Schwindeler’s RBI double made it a two-run advantage.
Moline scored a run in the seventh, but Cook got a strikeout and a popout to strand the tying run.
Schwindeler earned the victory, allowing two earned runs and six hits over six innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Cook picked up the save. Mettemeyer went 3 for 3 with Harbin going 2 for 3.