Baker.jpg

Quincy’s Brody Baker wrestles QND’s Luke Bliven during the 138 pound match of the Blue Devils triangular meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Quincy. Baker took third place in the Murdale Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Quincy High School wrestling team took first place at the 61st annual Murdale Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Quincy finished wiht 226.5 points, which was more than 50 points higher than second-place Mt. Vernon. 29 teams competed in total.

