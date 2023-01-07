CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Quincy High School wrestling team took first place at the 61st annual Murdale Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Quincy finished wiht 226.5 points, which was more than 50 points higher than second-place Mt. Vernon. 29 teams competed in total.
Hugh Sharrow (106), Owen Uppinghouse (160) and Bryor Newbold (182) all won in their weight classes.
Todd Smith (285), Gavin Schumacher (220) and Gunner Derhake (152) each took second place.
Brody Baker (138) finished third and Max Miller (170) took fourth.
Up next for Quincy is their home wrestling tournament on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
