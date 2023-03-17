Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.