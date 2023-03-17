BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Expectations remain high for Bowling Green despite the graduation of seven starters from last season's varsity baseball squad.
The Bobcats had its best record in five years in 2022, finishing 12-6 and hoping for more this season.
"We've lost a big group of seniors, but we've got a very good group of seniors that were juniors last year," said Bobcats head coach Matthew Jayne. "We've got juniors this year that were sophomores on JV last year and they are very experienced playing ball. I don't think there should be a whole lot of lull. We should get a few games underneath our belt and get rolling and be alright."
The biggest hole to fill for Bowling Green is replacing ace pitcher Kaden Chandler, who was the Team MVP and winning pitcher in the Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game last July.
The Bobcats will rely on seniors Camden Fisher and Alex Miller, as well as junior Zach Gibson as their main starting pitchers.
Sophomore left-hander Tanner McGaugh will also see innings on the mound.
"I think our pitching staff is pretty good," Jayne said. "I've got three guys who are pretty solid. They were all pitchers last year. Whenever you lose you No. 1 pitcher like Kaden Chandler, that is a big loss and a big hole to fill. Every year you lose guys, so someone has to step up."
The Bobcats will have a new backstop with the graduation of Cooper Kiel, who now is a freshman at Central Methodist University.
Junior Rowan Milosovich moves from JV to the starting varsity catcher this season.
"Rowan has played a lot of baseball over the summer with us," Jayne said. "He's got a good arm behind the plate. He actually came in last year and caught in the district game when Cooper was on the hill and he threw out one of Wright City's faster guys."
Jayne does not have a set starting infield, with the lineup changing depending on who's pitching.
"Pitchers Zach Gibson and Camden Fisher are both shortstops," Jayne said. "So whichever guy is on the hill, the other guy will be at short. Our infield defense will change from game to game, but I think we will be solid there."
Other options in the infield include Dane Dunn, Lucas Jennings, Logan Green, Lucas Dick and Manny Orf. Eli Grote may play some first base to go along with the outfield.
Bowling Green will be without their starting center fielder Walker Chandler for about four weeks as he recovers from a broken hand.
The Bobcats will also use Gavyn Potter, Brady Huber, Grote, Miller and possibly Dunn in the grass.
Jayne values versatility to give him plenty of options when writing out lineup cards.
"If you are versatile, then if you're hitting I'm going to find a spot out there for you in the field," Jayne said. "They've done that. Almost everyone out there can play multiple positions. So it gives me as a coach a lot of wiggle room and a lot of different looks we can throw out there."
Jayne said he expects the lineup to be strong this season.
"I think we are deep one through six, and I got seven through nine that are freshmen and newer guys I think will step up," Jayne said. "Every spot in our lineup will be a tough out. I don't see many easy outs for us. They'll grind out at bats."
The Bobcats have been working on the fundamentals of baseball during spring practices.
"It's hard to do the big things when you can't do the little things," Jayne said. "So we've been working on fielding ground balls. The simple things that might be overlooked at times, but if you can't field a ground ball, you are not going to be able to throw a guy out at first."
2023 Schedule
March 21 -- Centralia
March 23 -- at Louisiana
March 30 -- at Elsberry
April 1 -- at Elsberry Cluster
April 3 -- at Palmyra
April 4 -- North Callaway
April 6 -- Mark Twain
April 10 -- Winfield
April 11 -- at Montgomery County
April 17 -- at Macon
April 18 -- at Silex
April 20 -- at Van-Far
April 25 -- Wright City
April 27 -- at Wellsville-Middletown
April 28 -- at Lutheran St. Charles
May 1 -- Hannibal
May 3 -- Clopton
May 5 -- Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.