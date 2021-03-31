QUINCY — Wednesday night’s meeting between the Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb volleyball teams at the Pit had a heavyweight fight feel, with both squads coming in undefeated on the season.
It was the Bombers who landed the knockout blow, defeating the Raiders in straight sets 25-19, 25-20 to remain unbeaten and hand QND its first defeat.
In a year with no postseason, both teams had this game circled as a good matchup midway through this six-week sprint.
“We’ve been really fighting for this moment with them,” Bombers coach Briana Rexroat said. “Everybody showed up for us tonight, and I was really proud of that.”
Macomb (6-0) spread the wealth around throughout the night, with junior setter Avery Rexroat finding five teammates for kills and adding four of her own off of set dumps. Three Bombers finished with at least five kills, with senior Tatumn Lantz leading the way with eight kills.
“Tonight our passing was on and our defense was on, which allowed our setter to really mix it up,” Coach Rexroat said. “I thought Avery did a good job of mixing up our offense tonight.”
While the passing and offense was creative, it was the defense that frustrated QND (4-1) throughout the evening. The only kills for the Raiders came from the middle, with sophomore middle hitter Abbey Schreacke recording five kills and junior middle hitter Emma Borrowman adding three.
“We could not score on them offensively unless we hit the ball to the middle and it went straight to the floor,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “They were digging and digging and digging and digging, and my outsides had zero kills all night. That just shows you how good Macomb’s defense is.”
That lack of scoring from the outside didn’t sit well with senior outside hitters Ellie Peters and Asha Sangoi. The duo stayed for a long chat with Kvitle ans assistant coach Jason Leindecker after the match, clearly passionate and frustrated at their performance. Given there is nothing to play for outside of their 15 matches in six weeks, Kvitle was happy to see that kind of passion from her seniors.
“My outsides tonight learned a lot,” Kvitle said. “They sat here and talked to me for 10 minutes, they know they need to score points. Tonight they scored zero, and that’s not OK, but we’re going to fix that. That’s not going to happen again.”
Both of the sets on Wednesday were close early, but the Bombers used a 7-0 run in the first set and an 8-0 run in the second to create separation. The Raiders never quite went away though, and Rexroat expected nothing less.
“We had two big leads, but I told the girls, ‘You can’t let down when a program is this strong,’” Rexroat said. “When you get a big lead, don’t take that for granted against them.”
While she doesn’t enjoy coming out on the losing end, Kvitle was happy to see the level of competition.
“I love playing games like that. I love the high energy. I love the good games,” Kvitle said. “I like when we have to play really hard, that’s fun. You learn so much more. It’s OK that we lost. We are going to figure it out and we’ll get better.”