Before the Liberty girls basketball team took the court for its first team practice in nearly 10 months, Eagles coach Brad Bergman discussed goals and motivations with his girls heading into their new shortened season.
While no one planned for the basketball season to span just six weeks, or for there to be no state series or chance at postseason play, after everything the team, the community, and the country has been through in the past 10 months, Bergman and his girls decided to make the most of this chance to play.
“We dedicate this season to two things,” Bergman said. “One, it’s bonus basketball because we were shut down for so long; and two, we owe it to our seniors who have put in numerous years and hours to get them the best season possible.”
That sentiment is shared across the Land of Lincoln as teams lace up their shoes and hit the hardwood. The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors unveiled its new activities schedule for the rest of the school year, allowing basketball teams in areas under Phase 4 mitigations in their Illinois Department of Health COVID-19 Region to begin games immediately after completing seven days of practices.
The shortened season ends on March 13, and there will be protocols in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as mask requirements for participants and spectators, spectator limits and social distancing.
As teams embark on the most unique season they have ever faced, here are some storylines to watch:
Blue Devils run the WB6 gauntlet
Last season, the Quincy High School girls basketball team finished second in the Western Big Six Conference standings for the first time in 16 seasons. Heading into his second season at the helm with a host of talented returners at his disposal, coach Brad Dance was poised to have the Blue Devils competing for a conference crown.
But after the disruption the coronavirus caused to this season, just getting to see his team in practice on a daily basis is a win for Dance.
“Every day we go to practice I tell them, ‘Hey, we survived the day,’” Dance said. “As soon as they said we could play, the Rock Island girls were in quarantine that first week and are in quarantine for 10 more days. Every day we get together its one more day than I thought was going to happen.”
The Blue Devils might still have a chance to compete for that conference crown, too. The WB6 has put together a schedule to allow its teams to play three times per week starting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“It’s gonna be tough,” Dance said. “The first week we go we have Alleman, and then back-to-back nights we get Geneseo and Rock Island. So that’s going to be a fun first week.”
Lucky for Dance, he has a strong core of contributors from last season to rely on. Senior forward Emily Wilson leads the group after coming up big in WB6 play last season, while senior guards Kate Chevalier and Bre Sapp are returning starters and senior guard Mackenzie Durst and junior forward Laci Novosel saw significant time off the bench.
“We get thrown to the wolves right away, but we’ve got four seniors and a junior that saw time last year so they’re going to have to lead,” Dance said. “If Emily can stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble, I think we will have a chance to compete every game.”
A season ago Dance was still working on implementing his systems as the girls went through the season, which culminated in a seven game win streak to close WB6 play. Now with a chance to get on the court this season, Dance is relying on this senior class to lay the foundation for future success.
“They set the example of what needs to be done, day in and day out,” Dance said. “The seniors have done a great job of leading by example with these younger kids.”
Ultimately, Dance just wants his girls to enjoy their time on the court the next six weeks.
“Obviously I want them to be successful, but I want them to have fun doing it,” Dance said. “I just want the girls to compete and get better every day and hopefully the seniors will leave a lasting impression for the younger kids and the younger kids will feed off of that and keep getting better.”
Raiders building off recent success
The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team had a return to form last season, winning a Class 2A sectional title and reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.
Gone is the strong 2020 senior class led by all-state player Sydney Hummert, but left in its place is a crop of fresh Raiders led by sophomores Blair Eftink and Abbey Schreacke.
Both started as freshmen, with Schreacke leading the team in scoring, and now coach Eric Orne believes they are ready to take on more responsibility.
“Obviously Abbey and Blair got their feet wet last season going right into the starting lineup as true freshmen, and they’ve matured a lot,” Orne said. “They’ve taken on a lot of that responsibility of team leadership that we graduated with that very good senior class from last year.”
The Raiders will play a 12-game schedule that kicks off with three road games in three days beginning with a showdown with West Hancock next Thursday and ending at Sacred Heart-Griffin next Saturday.
“We’re going to hit it quick and fast,” Orne said.
That’s the kind of energy QND has brought to its first few practices, too.
“You can tell it was more amped up from the coaching staff, and the players were thriving off of that,” Orne said. “Our tempo, what we were trying to accomplish in our drills was more concentrated and we were really trying to focus in on, ‘It’s here, it’s real.’”
While Schreacke and Eftink continue their development as scoring threats, sophomore Lia Quintero steps into the point guard role left vacant by the graduation of Maddie Peters.
“Our point guard is traditionally a hard-nosed player that is in charge of getting the offense going and playing great defense and not getting a lot of the spot light. It’s a tough position, but it comes with a lot of respect on the team,” Orne said. “(Quintero) understands that. We are going to see that growth hopefully one game at a time and I think she can handle it. That’s how confident I am in her abilities right now.”
The ability to see the growth of his players isn’t something Orne takes lightly.
“We cherish this opportunity for these next six weeks,” he said. “We are going to have a senior night, which we didn’t know we were going to have. It’s little things like that, some camaraderie of going to these games. It may be a little quiet in some of these gyms, but the opportunity is there and we are going to seize the moment.”
And though there is no opportunity to play for a state championship, Orne said that makes each regular season game all the more special.
“We are sitting here looking at a dozen games, a city championship on March 13 with our cross-town rival, and that’s a great way to end the season,” Orne said. “Conference games, we certainly will be playing for a conference championship, and we’ve got big powers in Springfield and Sacred Heart-Griffin. Every night is a different opportunity to do something well, and that’s how you’ve got to approach it these next six weeks.”
Eagles embracing the opportunity
As players took the court to begin practice earlier this week, Liberty girls basketball coach Brad Bergman couldn’t help but feel a sense of dread.
“It was great to see the kids, but I’m not going to lie, I was a little apprehensive because you just didn’t know what was going to happen on day two or three and we break their hearts again,” Bergman said. “It was a double-edged sword, I was happy to see them but fearful to rip their hearts out again.”
The loss of the majority of their season and the disruption of most of the 2020-2021 athletic calendar understandably has players and coaches on edge, but its also provided a new perspective.
“I’m open with my kids. I tell them every day, for the last 18 or 19 years I’ve been coaching, ‘Don’t take it for granted. It could be an injury, it could be grades, it could be numerous things that could end your season,’” Bergman said. “I said that to every team and every player, but I’m not sure that I approached it the same way. Then it was ripped from me as well, and it was heartbreaking for me because I’m a basketball guy, but it was also heartbreaking because I have kids who rely on me to make sure they are getting the best thing that they can.
“I know me personally, it was easy for me to tell kids don’t take it for granted because it could be your last game, but I never really thought about it internally for myself or my staff as well.”
The Eagles kick off their season next Thursday at Hardin Calhoun, and it will be a new look on the court. A loaded senior class helped Liberty to a 21-11 record, but Bergman believes seniors Izzy Gimm and Jayden Schuette are a great group to help lay the foundation for the next generation of Eagles.
“They were behind a really good class of seniors that graduated, but they were a real steady force within that group,” Bergman said. “I couldn’t ask for two better seniors who are grounded as people more than they are basketball players. And being grounded as a human being will go a long way as they are trying to lead these other kids.”
With all the time lost due to the pandemic and a relatively quick run-up to the season opener Thursday, Bergman isn’t expecting his team to be anywhere near midseason form in its debut but does anticipate the team living up to its legacy.
“I’ll tell you, we’ll be Liberty basketball,” Bergman said. “We’re going to defend, we’re going to work hard and hopefully have the same comment after the game that most coaches give me, that they wish their kids played as hard as our kids.”
Chargers building on foundation
Illini West saw a bit of a shakeup before having a chance to get on the floor. Both Karli Artman and Megan Harrell, two of the team’s three leading scorers from last season’s 26-5 campaign, transferred out for an opportunity to play in other states.
Still, the Chargers return junior point guard Caydee Kirkham to lead a team that looks to be just as competitive as it traditionally is.
“Any time you have your point guard who has been a two-year varsity player, was a starter for us and is coming back as our leading scorer, I feel confident in her game,” Illini West coach Grant Surprenant said.
The Chargers represent one of the most storied girls programs in the state of Illinois, and part of what makes Illini West basketball so strong is its work in the offseason.
“I think any time you talk about tradition it starts in the summer time and then it carries over into the season,” Surprenant said. “Not having that part didn’t hurt us in that sense, we just had to be creative with what we have done.”
The development doesn’t stop now with games on the horizon. In fact, with Kirkham and other key piece poised to return for their senior season next year, Surprenant is looking at these next six weeks as a launching point for the 2021-22 season.
“The two seniors we have coming back are anxious and we want them to have the best season they can have, but more important is the juniors it gives them a taste of having a season in their mouth and hopefully that carries over into their senior year,” Surprenant said.
In order to take advantage of that situation, however, the Chargers have to be on the court. That’s why Surprenant has drilled into his team the importance of following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
“We have to have a lot of responsibility when it comes to playing,” Surprenant said. “You’re going to have to make some sacrifices and make some decisions so that we don’t have any hiccups and we all stay healthy.”
Panthers eye the future
Central-Southeastern girls basketball coach Matt Long had a few thoughts about his team’s first practice after nearly 10 months away.
“Sluggish. Lethargic. Absolutely what I thought it might be,” Long said.
He doesn’t think that’s a unique problem for his Panthers.
“Every team in our region is struggling with the same things,” Long said. “Everyone is behind the eight ball, we are at the same starting line and some of us will run across the finish line a little bit better than others.”
The teams that will shake off the pandemic rust quickest are those that return players who saw plenty of playing time in the past. Not a situation the Panthers find themselves in.
“We don’t have senior on our team and are relying on a bunch of young kids who missed a great opportunity of having a lot more practice time and in-the-gym time,” Long said.
Its a rough situation to come into with an inexperienced team, but it could be much worse had the Panthers not had a chance to play at all this season.
“If we were unable to do anything at all this year, it would be like bringing in two freshman classes next year,” Long said. “I know the kids are excited about the games and everything, and I’m excited that we are back in the gym, but my No. 1 goal is the development of these young kids and I’m grateful to have six weeks to be able to get them to mature a little bit as basketball players and athletes and even people.”
With that in mind, Long isn’t worried about the outcome on the scoreboard this season, as long as the team continues a positive trajectory.
“We want to win, we want to play well, but our whole goal is this is for us, as a young team, its an extension of next season,” Long said.