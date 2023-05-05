Coach St Clair.jpg

Mark St. Clair talks with Bowling Green quarterback Dylan Dalton during the Bobcats Class 2 state semifinal game against Blair Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Bowling Green.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green has promoted offensive coordinator Mark St. Clair to head football coach to fill an unexpected vacancy created when Joe Chinn resigned to move into school administration.

St. Clair has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Bowling Green after coming out of retirement following a long run of success at Hannibal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.