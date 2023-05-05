BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green has promoted offensive coordinator Mark St. Clair to head football coach to fill an unexpected vacancy created when Joe Chinn resigned to move into school administration.
St. Clair has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Bowling Green after coming out of retirement following a long run of success at Hannibal.
"I've been doing the offense the past few years and Coach Chinn was great to work for," St. Clair said. "Losing him as far as coaching goes is going to be hard to replace. Having coaches that's been here with the kids will ease the kids into the transition a little bit better."
Chinn resigned as head football coach and assistant track coach on Thursday after accepting the high school assistant principal position at Bowling Green.
During Chinn's three-year tenure as head coach, the Bobcats went 30-6 and advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals in 2022.
"It was a very tough decision, but I think it was the right choice for my family," Chinn said. "The opportunity to move into administration does not come around very often and having the opportunity to work with Matt Chance and Larry Lagemann is a great group to learn from. I also feel at peace knowing that the program is in good hands with Coach Mark St. Clair."
St. Clair brings a wealth of coaching experience after a 22-year run as Hannibal's head coach, compiling a 185-68 record before retiring following the 2018 season.
St. Clair guided the Pirates to 15 postseason appearances, advancing to the Class 4 state championship game in 2006. He earned an induction to the MFCA Hall of Fame in 2017.
"I was at Hannibal a long time as head football coach and head track coach," St. Clair said. "I retired in 2019, but I came down to help Coach Chance and Coach Chinn with football and ended my retirement. I enjoyed it and took over the offense a couple of years ago. It's been a great experience. Joe's turned this program in the right direction and we just want to keep it going that way."
One of the first orders of business is to find a new coach to run the defense with Chinn's departure.
St. Clair inherits a team that advanced to Class 2 state semifinals and had the highest scoring offense for a small school in the nation at 64 points per game last year.
The Bobcats will graduate a talented senior class that includes quarterback Dylan Dalton, running back Marcus Starks, tight end/safety Gunner Bryant, wide receiver Brandon Gamm and offensive lineman Devin Rue, Ryan Bowen, Jackson Charlton and Teddy Charlton.
However, the cupboard isn't bare with the Bobcats returning All-Conference players such as running back/linebacker Bleyne Bryant, defensive end/offensive lineman Harrison Hunt and defensive back Walker Chandler.
"Obviously we are excited," St. Clair said. "We had a big year last season, led the country in scoring and made the semifinals. We lost some quality football players from the senior class, but we feel pretty good about what we got coming back."
St. Clair has already spoken with some of the players since taking the head coaching job and will meet with the parents next week.
"The goals never change year to year, rather if I was in Hannibal or here," St. Clair said. "We want to play with some class and we want to play competitive football every week. We want kids to make good decisions. we want to use football as an avenue to teach life skills. When you are talking about goals for competition, we want to win a conference and district title."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.