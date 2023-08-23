BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Change is inevitable in high school football.
Bowling Green had a dream season in 2022, making the state semifinals for only the third time in program history and led the nation with the highest scoring average.
Since then, there's been a number of different changes for the Bobcats with Mark St. Clair being promoted to head coach and the graduation of many key players.
One of the other major changes will be Jace Eskew stepping into the starting varsity quarterback role after two years of being behind center on JV, with Dylan Dalton graduating.
"He's doing fine at quarterback," St. Clair said. "Jace is a competitor. We had some issues with some blocking and they put some pressure on him (at the Hannibal jamboree) where he couldn't get any lanes to throw, but that kind of stuff will come."
All five of Bowling Green's offensive line starters were All-EMO Conference selections last year, but the Bobcats graduated four of them.
Senior Harrison Hunt is the only returning offensive line starter and was held out of the Hannibal jamboree last Friday.
"Harrison is a good solid football player," St. Clair said. "We have to have other kids step up. Some of these kids who were on the sidelines a lot watching the first team play last year, now it's their turn and they just have to step up."
The Bobcats relied on a explosive one-two punch of Marcus Starks and Bleyne Bryant in the backfield last season, with Starks scoring 59 touchdowns and Bryant scoring 26 touchdowns.
With the graduation of Starks, Bryant will be the lead back for the Bobcats for his senior campaign before he heads off the University of Wyoming.
"Bleyne is Bleyne," St. Clair said. "He's going to compete and he's going to play hard. Our kids will play hard, we just have some things to correct."
Bowling Green will use Easton Orf, Roman Milosovich and Dane Dunn to compliment Bryant in the backfield.
Bryant and the other backs could factor in the receiving game this year, joining targets such as tight end Aiden Grote.
"We are fine at receiver," St. Clair said. "We didn't have much time to throw (at the jamboree). When we get some things squared away, we will be fine there. I like our football team and I told them I'm proud of them and I'm honored to be with them, so we'll be better."
Defensively, Bowling Green brings back several key players including Hunt at defensive end, Bryant at linebacker, defensive back Walker Chandler and linebacker Bryson Brandenburger.
Bowling Green faced Clark County and Hannibal during the Hannibal jamboree on Friday.
"Hannibal is one of the best teams in (Class 4)," St. Clair said. "There's no question about it. Great coaches and great kids."
St. Clair said the team will have to correct some issues up front going into the season.
"We had our issues a little bit, but we got out of the scrimmage with what we needed," St. Clair said. "I told them the things we did well, which was great. The things we didn't do well, we got to correct them. For the most part, the things we didn't do well can be corrected by getting our pad level down and running off the football."
St. Clair added that Bowling Green will be ready for Week 1 against Louisiana.
"Football is part of the educational process and sometimes you have things not go your way," St. Clair said. "Like we told them, it's easy to act right when things are going your way. When you don't have things go your way, how you respond is a mark of your character. We've just got to step up and we got to show some character and decide we are going to get better."
Despite some flaws being exposed during the Hannibal jamboree, the Bobcats feel they will improve as its newcomers get acclimated and progress as the season goes on.
"That's the whole goal of having this scrimmage," St. Clair said. "It's to get better and to expose some of the things you need to work on because it's tough going against your own team all the time. This is a chance to play against someone else that have kids who are going to make you do some things you aren't normally doing in practice."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 1 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 8 -- Lutheran St. Charles
Sept. 15 -- Van-Far
Sept. 22 -- at Montgomery County
Sept. 29 -- at South Callaway
Oct. 6 -- Mark Twain
Oct. 13 -- at Wright City
Oct. 20 -- North Callaway
