PALMYRA, Mo. -- Bowling Green was firing on all cylinders on Friday night, picking up a 44-8 road win over Palmyra.
The Bobcats scored on their first possession with a touchdown from Bleyne Bryant.
Bowling Green would add another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Bryant scored another touchdown with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter to put Bowling Green up 22-0, and the Bobcats would strike again for another score to enter halftime with a 30-0 lead.
The Bobcats scored on their first possession of the second half with a touchdown from Easton Orf.
Palmyra broke through for a score with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter when Rylan Compton connected with Wyatt Augsburg for an 81-yard touchdown. Aaron Ritchey converted the two-pointer afterwards.
Compton went 5-for-12 passing for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ritchey was Palmyra's leading rusher with 15 carries for 36 yards.
Gideon Bogue led the Panthers in tackles with nine.
Bowling Green's defense came up with two turnovers.
The Bobcats totaled 295 offensive yards.
Palmyra (0-2) will enter Clarence Cannon Conference play next week and will host Centralia (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Bowling Green (2-0) will host Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) in the Bobcats home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Mark Twain traveled to Winfield for Week 2 and fell to the Warriors 38-18.
Winfield took a 20-6 lead by halftime and were up 32-6 by the end of the third quarter.
Mark Twain (0-2) will begin EMO Conference play next week and will host Wright City (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
