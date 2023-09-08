Bryant return 9.8.JPG

Bobcats senior Bleyne Bryant runs a kick for a touchdown during Friday's game against Lutheran St. Charles at Bowling Green High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Class 2 No. 7 ranked Bowling Green and Class 4 powerhouse Lutheran St. Charles were neck-and-neck during the first half with both teams showcasing their offense.

The Bobcats took a slim four-point lead at halftime and completely dominated the second half to bring home a 57-26 victory over the Cougars.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.