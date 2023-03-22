Begeman.jpg

Former Unity girls basketball head coach Brad Begeman talks to his players during a timeout on an unspecified date. Begeman stepped down as Unity's head coach on Wednesday.

 H-W Photo/Michael Kipley

MENDON, Ill. -- After coaching nearly three decades, 15 years at the high school level, Unity high school girls basketball coach Brad Begeman is stepping down from the program.

Begeman went 273-108 during his 15 years on the job, guiding Unity to second place in Class 1A in 2017.

