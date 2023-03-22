MENDON, Ill. -- After coaching nearly three decades, 15 years at the high school level, Unity high school girls basketball coach Brad Begeman is stepping down from the program.
Begeman went 273-108 during his 15 years on the job, guiding Unity to second place in Class 1A in 2017.
After the success he has accomplished, and turning the Mustangs into a premiere 1A basketball program, he says has no regrets in his experiences.
“When I drafted that letter I had a difficult time pressing send,” said Begeman.
Unity is coming off of a season were it went 29-4 and fell to Havana in the Class 1A Regional championship game.
The decision to take a backseat is due to the tremendous amount of time and energy it takes managing the program. With his demanding work schedule outside of coaching, it is no longer feasible for him to lead the team.
“Nobody sees all the work that goes on behind the scenes,” said Begeman. “(A coach has) hours and hours of film, scouting other teams, practices and games. It's work every night of the week.”
In addition to heading the high school team, Begeman has orchestrated the fifth and sixth grade youth program in the area simultaneously to ensure continued success at the high school level.
The original inspiration behind his desire to coach girls basketball was instilled by his daughter, Breanne Begeman.
“When she was in third grade I went out and watched her and (a few) of her friends play in a 3-on-3 basketball contest,” said Begeman. “They got absolutely trounced. I thought ‘well, if (Breanne) wants to play basketball we’re gonna have to do something here.’”
Thus, a coaching legacy began.
In his first basketball season as head coach, the Mustangs achieved 15 wins — the most wins the school had ever achieved.
Before Begeman, most coaching staff had not lasted longer than a year or two. He said the program had no continuity and thought he’d better stick through it.
After his daughter graduated from Unity to play basketball at Culver-Stockton University, Begeman chose to continue coaching because he liked being around the players and said after nearly 15 years of coaching, it was all that he knew.
Begeman showcased what it means to be a selfless, determined, and attentive coach and will be missed from the program.
There are currently no leads for who will replace Begeman as head coach, but a decision will be made in a future school board meeting.
