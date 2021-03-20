QUINCY
Beth Hayes noticed it. Cooper Reis is sure others did, too.
His Friday night attire didn’t correspond with what his family and friends were wearing.
Prior to the Quincy University men’s soccer team’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game against Lewis, Reis was walking through the Legends Stadium parking lot to rejoin his team when he bumped into Hayes, the mother of Hawks midfielder Cole Hayes who is Reis’ former high school and college teammate.
“She stopped me and said, ‘You do not look good in that color,’” Reis said with a laugh. “I told her it’s taking some time to get used to.”
When you spend most of your life rooting or playing for the Hawks, shifting gears isn’t easy.
Seeing your brother on the opposite sideline makes it even more challenging.
The 2-2 draw the Hawks and Flyers played to Friday night marked the first time Reis went head-to-head in the coaching realm with his older brother, Taylor. They are both graduate assistants – Taylor in his second year with the Hawks and Cooper in his first with the Flyers – with each looking to find their path into collegiate coaching.
Those paths crossed in a unique way in what may be an historic occurrence.
It’s unclear if two brothers had ever coached against each other in a GLVC game, but most league historians believe it hadn’t happened until Friday night.
“We made eye contact a couple times and were just shaking our heads at each other,” said Cooper, an all-state midfielder at Quincy Notre Dame and an all-conference midfielder at QU who graduated in 2020. “I never thought I’d be coaching against my brother, especially at the college level. It’s totally different. I’m sure it was pretty weird for my dad, looking over there and seeing both of us over there.”
It was equally freaky for Taylor to see his younger brother on the opposing bench.
“I always tell him it looks weird for him to be standing there in Lewis colors or any colors besides Quincy,” said Taylor, an all-state midfielder at QND and an all-conference and All-Midwest Region midfielder at QU who graduated in 2017. “But it’s awesome to see. What if this happens all the time? What if this is the first and last meeting? It’s cool to see him over there, but obviously it’s weird.”
Especially since, for the 110 minutes the teams played, Cooper was the enemy.
“We were always so competitive growing up, although it was me usually beating up on him,” Taylor said. “Whether we were playing 1-on-1 basketball or whatever it was, we were always fierce with each other. That’s kind of how we were raised. No matter what team we’re on, we’re going to try to beat each other.
“Obviously, we love each other to the end. But for the 110 minutes it turned out to be, I wasn’t worrying about being a brother. It was more about winning the game.”
Cooper sensed it, too.
“Growing up with our competitive spirits, we each wanted to win in everything we did,” Cooper said. “That was no different standing on the sideline.”
That ended when the game did as well.
Both teams play Sunday – Quincy (3-3-1) at home against Illinois-Springfield and Lewis (1-4-1) at Truman State – and any information they can share with each other they will. They talk about scouting reports and use each other as a different set of eyes.
“I can watch games online, but to have someone who has been watching them in person and coaching against them, it’s huge,” Taylor said. “Maybe he sees something differently that I’m not seeing. I do that with my dad all the time, too. As a coach, you’re always going to have certain ideas and principles you’re going to stick with.
“Someone with a different perspective might be able to offer something different. It’s quite the experience being able to share information and gain knowledge is a great tool to have for the both of us.”
It’s been that way since day one.
“Well, we didn’t do that this week,” Cooper said.
Most other times they have.
“We talk all the time, pretty much daily,” Taylor said. “It’s not always about soccer, but we do bounce things off each other. We’re always talking.”
Even on the day of the game.
With the Flyers arriving in Quincy on Thursday night, it afforded the brothers the chance to hang out for a short while Friday morning. So Taylor picked Cooper up early and they went for a 5-mile run and worked out together.
“It was great to see him,” Taylor said. “But it was a weird feeling coming up to the game.”
It was that way for the entire family, even as strong as their sense of pride was. They still had to choose which team’s colors to wear, if either.
It certainly was not an easy task for their parents, Greg and Cindy Reis. Greg, who is in his 25th season as the boys soccer coach at QND, is a member of the QU Board of Trustees.
“My dad told me all week he was going to go the QU route,” Cooper said. “My mom was kind of indifferent. I’m definitely a mama’s boy, so she was on my side. In spirit, I think they were hoping for the result it ended up being.”
It served as a reminder both brothers are thriving in their roles.
Taylor should have the opportunity to either move on to become a head coach or an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I or II level after this season, and his brother believes he’d be the perfect fit to run a program of his own.
“Taylor is going to be a phenomenal coach,” Cooper said. “He’s been around the game forever. He’s played at some of the highest levels, one of the best players in the conference probably in the past 10 years. He has all the insights to the game. I know all the guys at QU are learning a lot from him.
“They are sponging it up and taking as much as they can from him. He’s a great resource.”
Meanwhile, Cooper will have another year as a graduate assistant before chasing his dreams, although one of those dreams came true Friday night.
He shared the field with his brother on equal footing as coaches.
“It was just awesome,” Cooper said. “It was pretty cool having him as my coach last year. That’s something I’ll remember forever. Same with last night. I can’t pass that up. Unfortunately, GA positions are for two years, so who knows if we’ll get this opportunity again.”
If they don’t, they’ll be OK with it.
Coaching brought them together for one night, but the brotherly bond will link them together forever.