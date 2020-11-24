PALMYRA, Mo. — Nothing brings football and family together more than the Thanksgiving holiday. The Palmyra football team is a close second.
Family is a big part of why the Panthers (12-0) are in the Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday, facing St. Pius X (11-0) in Kansas City, Mo., at 2 p.m.
“It’s a small school, so we’ve known everything about everybody for a long time,” Palmyra senior Ross Arch said. “We’ve grown up playing sports together since first grade, we sweat together in the weight room all summer long.”
Arch has a cheat code on building that bond with one of his teammates with his younger brother Collin starting in the defensive backfield alongside him. To Ross, there’s not much difference between the relationship with his actual brother and the relationship with his football brothers.
“Its very, very similar,” Ross said. “The love is there for both of them.”
Collin has seen an increased role on the team his sophomore season, especially as one of the two main starting cornerbacks, and he’s grateful to have his older brother to help him along.
“Already having a brother on the team he could help me out a lot,” Collin said.
Palmyra defensive coordinator Tyler Kreitemeyer is grateful to have the Arch family locking down his secondary, too.
“They both work so well on the field. Really all four of our D-backs do, but Ross and Collin really do,” Kreitemeyer said. “Ross has kind of taken over as really the quarterback of our defensive backs. He’s got everybody lined up, he calls the coverages, he calls audibles there. We talk throughout the week about what I want to see, and then him and Collin and Landyn and Zane, they all do a great job of getting lined up out there.”
While Ross quarterbacks the defensive backfield, its yet another Lehenbauer leading the offense. Brody Lehenbauer took over the starting job after his brother Corder graduated last season, but even though the two possess different skill sets their teammates don’t see much difference.
“Both are absolutely geniuses when it comes to football and school,” Ross said of the Lehenbauers. “They are both great leaders, you really can’t ask for a better combo for the last few years.”
The coaching staff has picked up on the similarities, too.
“Even though they are two separate kids, they lead the same way,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “They both have high expectations for themselves and high expectations for their teammates, and you can’t teach what they expect. Having those two back to back is almost like having the same kid two years in a row.”
Brody’s biggest fan after games this season has been Corder, but he’s also Brody’s biggest critic.
“Right after the game, he’s telling me what I did wrong,” Brody said. “It’s always good to know that he’s looking for the best from the team and not just feeding me pointless stuff that just makes you feel good.”
Its that kind of teaching throughout last year, when Corder nearly led Palmyra past Clark County in the district title game, that has the Panthers set up for success.
“When Corder was still here last year, they worked together so well,” Panthers senior lineman Weston King said. “I think that’s helped Brody out just as much as it helped Corder last year. I really think that’s just an awesome combination.”
The disappointment of not reaching the ultimate goal of a state championship, or even a district championship, last season with his brother has also been a motivating factor for Brody.
“Going into this year, (Corder) really let it hit home for me that I would regret not giving it my all in one of these games,” Brody said. “It was a huge boost, having him only a year older and seeing the time that he put in for the team, and then to see it go away in the district championship game.”
Now Lehenbauer has a chance to do something neither of his brothers have done. His oldest brother, Daniel, played offensive line for the Panthers in the team’s last semifinal showing in 2015, so a win would make Brody the first Lehenbauer to reach a final.
While he is focused mainly on accomplishing that goal for his team, he couldn’t help but admit some bragging rights would be nice.
“Getting the farthest is a good feeling too,” Lehenbauer said with a sheepish smile.
With 13 seniors on this Palmyra team that have battled together their entire careers, Lehenbauer knows his brotherhood doesn’t end with his immediate family.
“Us seniors, especially, we would do anything for each other. You can definitely see that we are all bought in,” he said. “It’s nothing selfish during the game, we are all doing something for the team to be successful. That’s a huge deal for our team, and that’s why I think we’ve been so successful so far.”
If they continue to fight for each other, they have a shot at making just the second state title appearance in program history.
“You only get so many chances of being with your brothers on the field,” Ross Arch said. “You’ll never have another brotherhood like this, so you don’t want it to end. And when it does end, you want it to end with a state title.”