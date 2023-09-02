WINCHESTER, Ill. -- Brown County held the lead throughout most of the game until Winchester West Central turned it on in the fourth quarter.
The end result for the Hornets was a 30-20 loss to West Central.
Brown County started off with a 82-yard touchdown run by Angel Duarte on the second play from scrimmage to take a 6-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Tyce Fullerton ran in a six-yard touchdown. Duarte ran in the two-point conversion to increase Brown County's lead to 14-0.
Near the end of the first half, West Central intercepted a pass and returned it to the Hornets 21-yard line, which set up a touchdown run to narrow Brown County's lead to 14-8.
Duarte ran in his second touchdown in the Hornets first possession of the second half, a 13-yarder.
Noah Apologan intercepted a pass from West Central in their next possession, but Brown County would later fumble on the West Central 18-yard line.
The Hornets entered the fourth quarter with a 20-8 lead, but would allow three touchdowns to West Central in the final quarter.
Up next for Brown County (0-2) is a road game against Unity-Payson (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Both teams go into Week 3's matchup having lost Winchester West Central, with the Mustangs falling 28-15 in Week 1 and the Hornets falling 30-20 in Week 2.
