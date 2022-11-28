QUINCY – Quincy High cornerback Camden Brown was giving chase.
And so was Blue Devil linebacker Caron Banks.
And then the two teammates arrived at the quarterback simultaneously.
A vicious collision ensued.
In the blink of an eye, Brown’s 2021 football season was over.
And so was his sophomore season in basketball.
“It was awful,” he said. “I was in tremendous pain. I had tears coming down my face.”
Nearly 15 months after a devastating right knee injury, Brown’s name was called when he made his first start for the Blue Devil boys’ basketball team on Thanksgiving night.
Brown experienced his share of anxiety during the pregame extravaganza at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
And he still hadn't calmed down when he stepped on the floor for the opening tip.
“I was pretty nervous at first,” he said, flashing a smile. “Really nervous.”
The 6-foot-5 junior, a multi-talented player on both ends of the floor, still was able to make his impact almost immediately.
He elevated to hammer an early dunk en route to finishing with a game-high 17 points in the season-opening rout over Dixon.
He buried a trio of 3-pointers in the win.
“Thankfully, I was able to get off to a good start,” Brown said. “That was huge for me and our team. I was able to settle down and play my game.”
Camden Brown scored 11 points and played superb defense in Quincy’s 58-39 rout over Springfield Lanphier on Saturday night at home.
Brown made the all-tournament team as the Blue Devils won their own Thanksgiving event for the 36th time.
“Camden has athleticism, and he’s one of the more versatile players we’ve had maybe ever since I’ve been here,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “He can play every position, and he can guard every position.
“Offensively, he can score in transition, he can score off the dribble, and he can obviously knock down shots from the perimeter.”
Brown’s father, Ryan, a Blue Devil assistant coach, has mentored and spent countless hours working with his son.
Ryan Brown is an Ohio native who played basketball for Quincy University.
“My dad really pushes me to be the best I can be,” Camden Brown said. “He’s already been through it as a player, and he knows what I can expect. He’s a positive force, and he will give me pointers and suggestions. He’s helped me a lot.”
It has been a long and winding road back for Camden Brown after he injured his right knee in August of 2021 in the football season opener against Quincy Notre Dame.
Brown saw playing time for QHS as a freshman during the shortened COVID season for basketball, but he had to sit out last season after undergoing surgery at Blessing Hospital following his football injury last year.
“The quarterback was scrambling, and we were both trying to tackle him,” he said. “And then Caron and I came together. My knee dislocated, and I chipped cartilage under my kneecap.”
Brown was forced to sit out while Quincy High went 28-6 during the 2021-22 basketball campaign. The Blue Devils captured conference, regional and sectional titles.
Quincy High led for a majority of the Super-Sectional before falling just short of a trip to the Class 4A state final four in Champaign.
“It was hard for me not being able to be out there playing with the team,” Brown said. “But it was fun watching the guys have all of that success – they played great all season.
“I just tried to be a good teammate and pump the guys up when I could. I tried to be a positive influence for the guys who were playing.”
Brown said doctors told him he likely would be sidelined for six to seven months after his knee injury, but he made it back in five.
“Obviously, I was really motivated to make it back,” he said. “I wanted to get back on the floor with my teammates.”
Ryan Brown saw first-hand how his son handled a rigorous rehabilitation program last winter on his right knee.
“Camden really worked hard to get back,” his father said. “It was still really difficult at times. That’s tough for an active 16-year-old kid to sit out that long, but Camden pushed through it. I am really proud of how he handled everything.”
The younger Brown was cleared to play in the spring and was able to play competitively in the spring and summer.
He already has a scholarship offer from Quincy University.
The slender Brown stands 6-5 while weighing “around 160 to 165 pounds.” He has a large wingspan, and that allows him to be a disruptive force defensively.
“His length showed last weekend,” Douglas said. “His lateral movement and getting his arms out made it difficult for teams to get the ball around him. It’s nice having a 6-5 guy out there who can do so many things.”
Brown is fully aware of how much emphasis Douglas places on playing defense.
“If you don’t play defense, Coach Douglas won’t put you out there on the court,” Brown said. “Our defense creates a lot of our offense and obviously is really important to the success we have.”
Ryan Brown said his son can excel in a variety of roles.
“That is his niche. He can do a little bit of everything on the court,” Coach Brown said. “He can handle the basketball, he can shoot, and he can defend. He has played every position in our 1-2-2 zone in the first three games. He brings so many skills to our team.”
Brown also showed off his high-flying jumping ability while throwing down a dunk in the opener.
“I love being able to do that and pump up the crowd,” he said. “Hopefully, we will see a lot more of that.”
Brown is part of a talented and experienced Blue Devil team with sky-high expectations.
QHS sophomore guard Bradley Longcor was named tournament most valuable player last weekend and sophomore center Keshaun Thomas also earned all-tourney honors.
“We have a really strong team,” Camden Brown said. “I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys since we were kids, and we’re real comfortable when we are on the floor together.
“We’re having a lot of fun right now. We love playing basketball.”
Ryan Brown has coached many of the current QHS players since they were kids.
“It has been a whirlwind,” he said. “I’ve got to be dad at home with my son and coach when we are at basketball practice or a game. I have had to navigate being in those roles, but it’s awesome to have the opportunity to experience this with my son.”
Ryan Brown couldn’t help but flash a smile early in his son’s return to the floor Thursday.
“When he got that steal and got that first dunk, it was like, ‘Man, he’s back.’” Coach Brown said. “That was great to see.”
Coach Brown said he is also proud of what his son has achieved off the court.
“Camden is a straight-A student,” his father said. “He’s worked really hard in the classroom.”
Camden Brown said the Blue Devils are shooting for nothing less than the top this winter.
“Our goals are the same as last year,” he said. “We want to make it even further this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.