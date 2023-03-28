MENDON, Ill. -- Swing Bunte, Bunte Swing!
Quincy Notre Dame’s Caitlyn Bunte coined the term after hitting two home runs on Tuesday against Unity, helping the Raiders softball team defeat the Mustangs 10-0.
“It was a second conference game victory for us,” said head coach Eric Orne. “Caitlyn (Bunte) swings the bat great. That's why she leads off for us. She has that power, she has speed, and she can put the ball in the gaps.”
Bunte is beginning her sophomore season after earning an All-State selection last year as a freshman, which seems fitting.
Bunte went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBIs, one stolen base, and three runs.
“I play for my travel team all year,” said Bunte. “I’m working 365, 24-7. So it never stops for me. I’m always trying to get better and always trying to excel.”
Bunte was the winning pitcher for QND, going six innings with eight strikeouts.
“We utilize her a lot when she's not pitching in right field (and first base) when she's not pitching,” said Orne. “She’s a kid that can play three or four different positions and has a lot of talent.”
QND had a total of five runs by the top of the fifth inning, but scored another five in the final two.
“I think our offense kicked it in late in the game,” said Orne. “That’s good to see. We’ve been really waiting to see our offense click a little better than it has. (We’ve) had too many strike outs. I’d like to see us put the ball in play and get base hits a little bit more.”
Brooke Boden went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs’ complemented by Laela Hernandez-Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs.
Abbey Schreacke went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs.
“Little things like that add up and I’d like to see our entire lineup from top to bottom get those kinds of hits,” said Orne.
QND (4-0) is gearing up for their Saturday game against Oak Forest from the Chicago area.
“It’s a little nerve wrecking but it’s exciting,” said QND senior Addi Zanger. “We don’t come here to play easy teams. We come here to play good competition, and (Oak Forest) is going to be good competition. They’re going to push us to our limits and hopefully those will be things that we learn that get us through the post season.”
Before the matchup against Oak Forest in Macomb, QND will play Liberty on Thursday.
