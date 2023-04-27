QUINCY -- The Lady Raiders coming off only their second loss of the season to Hamilton on Wednesday on the road, returned back to form Thursday night.
QND softball defeated Beardstown 10-0 in a shutout win getting great play at the plate, on the mound and were solid all-around defensively.
QND head coach Eric Orne spoke on his team coming out with much better fight and energy against Beardstown as opposed how they looked facing Hamilton the day before.
"Yesterday we did not compete at all at high level, so I'm glad we came out today and dominated the game early on, scoring in three of the four innings, which was good to see out of our lineup," said Orne. "Boden had a great day she had three extra base hits, we got a big hit again from Payton Stupavsky so those things made a big difference and we were able to come away with the victory here today."
The Lady Raiders got off to a great start in what would be a showcase of how great they've in 2023 as a team, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first off of Abbey Schreacke getting an RBI double and Brooke Boden getting a two-run RBI double.
The second inning would see both teams struggle to get much going at the plate as QND pitcher Caitlin Bunte was keeping the Lady Tigers off the board which would be the theme of the night for her on the mound.
Bunte earned the win in the circle after pitching all five innings with five strikeouts, getting a two-hit shutout.
The bottom of the third would see Boden get an RBI double leading to run scored by Schreacke, followed later on by Payton Stupavsky getting an RBI two-run double.
QND would finish it off in the last two innings with Schreacke getting an RBI single leading to two runs and Boden getting an RBI triple to secure the 10-0 win.
Boden talked about the all-around performance from her team Thursday as they remain undefeated at home.
"Today went really well, I think we went up there with a little bit of fire to get out there and play well," said Boden. "Getting ahead early was good, we did great defensively, so we had a great day at the plate and in the field."
Boden went 2-3 with one run, a double and a triple on the day.
Schreake went 1-2 with two stolen bases and three runs.
Stupavsky went 1-2 with a double.
Carlee Gilker, Lily Marth, Faith Kientzle and Laela Herandez-Jones each had one run.
Orne talked about what makes Boden one his best players and why she has been so successful this year for QND.
"She's one of our leading hitters," said Orne. "She's certainly gotten better, helps us in the pitching circle sometimes and plays great defense on third base. All-around great kid and teammate and I think that's probably the biggest thing behind her success.”
QND (15-2) will look to put a put a streak of wins together again and continue their dominance this season when they host non-conference Tri City on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Orne is ready for the challenge his team will face on Friday against a formidable non-conference opponent with excellent play from the mound.
"Top 10 team coming in here, so it's going to feel like a sectional game for us," said Orne. "We got to be ready to go, we have to crank up the pitching machine tomorrow because they have an all-state pitcher but I love facing those challenges especially when we're here at the backyard."
