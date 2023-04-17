QUINCY -- It was quite the day for Quincy Notre Dame left-handed pitcher Caitlin Bunte.
Bunte was dealing in the circle, pitching a no-hitter to help the Raiders earn a 10-0 win in five innings over Sacred Heart-Griffin on Monday at The Backyard.
"It feels great," Bunte said. "It's my first (no-hitter) of this season and I have to thank my defense. They were backing me up with each ball hit. Faith (Kientzle) did a great job in the outfield and saved me on two of those. My infield was really good making those ground balls look easy."
Bunte also excelled at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs, two home runs and five RBIs.
Bunte hit a three-run home run in the second inning and then hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to secure victory for QND.
"I was really just looking for something to hit and she gave it to me," Bunte said. "So you got to take advantage of it."
If not for a walk issued to Ella Selinger in the fifth inning, Bunte would have had a perfect game.
"She really dominated," Orne said. "Sacred Heart has been scoring some runs, so she did a great job. At the plate, she did what she's been doing all year and is consistent. Trying to keep that low-key right now, but she's having one hell of a season."
QND scored three runs without getting a hit during the first inning, capitalizing off of three walks and several wild pitches.
The Raiders once again took advantage of Cyclones mistakes during the third inning, scoring two runs without a hit and off of a walk and two errors.
"We did (take advantage) and that's something we wanted to do," Orne said. "That's kind of been our strength so far. We get some people on base and like the Cardinals who are not scoring right now, we are trying to take advantage of everything given to us. we can manufacture runs."
QND shortstop Abbey Schreacke had a hit, walk, reached base on a hit by pitch and had a run.
Raiders center fielder Mackenzie Flachs went 2-for-2 with two runs.
Bunte said her teammates did a good job at all facets of the game.
"It was great," Bunte said. "It was awesome. I love having our fans out here and they are really supportive."
Selinger got the start in the circle for the Cyclones and was the losing pitcher after going three innings with a strikeout; while allowing six walks, tow hits and six earned runs.
Kendall Stotlar pitched the final two innings in relief for Sacred Heart with one strikeout; while allowing no walks, three hits and two earned runs.
QND (10-0) will host conference rival Barry Western (6-2) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Raiders will then play at Chatham at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and host Jacksonville and Porta in the QND Slam on Saturday.
"Western are a really good team," Orne said. "It's good that we are seeing this good competition. We have Chatham on Friday, who are 14-0 for a road game. That will be a true test for us. We come back here on Saturday to play Jacksonville and Porta, so it's a big week for us and we are excited for the opportunity."
