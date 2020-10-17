EDINA, Mo. — Tegan Burbridge succinctly summed up her Saturday.
“Stressful,” she said.
One swing took all the worry away.
Tasked to take the ACT exam Saturday morning before manning third base for the top-seeded Canton softball team in the Class 1 District 9 championship against third-seeded Scotland County on Saturday afternoon, Burbridge showed her frustration in the third inning when she swung and missed at a changeup from Tigers pitcher Kina Billings.
“She had thrown me a changeup in my previous at-bat and I swung and missed at that one, too,” Burbridge said. “I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.”
She quickly figured it out. On the next pitch, Burbridge jacked a two-run home run to center field, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead as plowed their way back into the sectionals with a 10-2 victory.
“I think it was kind of frustration,” Canton coach Kristyn Caldwell said of the home run swing.
After that, the angst was gone.
“When I hit that home run, it made everything better,” Burbridge said.
So does a victory that pits the Tigers (15-0) against La Plata (20-6) on Wednesday at La Plata. After beating Knox County on a walk-off home run in Thursday’s district semifinals, Canton appears to have regained the rhythm it lost while sitting out two weeks due to a coronavirus quarantine.
“I thought they came out with more confidence,” Caldwell said. “They hit well all throughout the game, which I was happy about because sometimes it takes a little bit to get started.
“I challenged the girls to get on them early and not look back. They definitely responded and did exactly that.”
Macie Fisher’s bunt single leading off the bottom of the first and subsequent steal of second base produced a run as she scored on Burbridge’s single. The no-more-frustration home run and Kinsey Biggerstaff’s RBI double in the third made it a four-run lead, which grew to 10-1 by the sixth inning when the Tigers scored four runs courtesy RBI singles by Hanna Rieffer and Emma Hultz.
Burbridge finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Hultz went 3 for 4 as the Tigers collected 10 hits overall.
That was more than enough run support for Abby Jarvis, who allowed two runs and three hits while striking out seven and walking three. The Tigers’ Hanna Feeney had a solo home run and a run-scoring sacrifice fly to account for Scotland County’s two runs.
“Abby looked a lot more like her herself,” Caldwell said.
It helped having a third baseman surprisingly locked in after taking the ACT.
“I was kind of like, ‘Tegan, why did you schedule that?’” Caldwell said with a chuckle. “I didn’t expect much after a test like that. I wasn’t sure what she was going to bring, but she responded.”
In a big way.
“Coming from the ACT to the game, it was just a lot,” Burbridge said. “I was really nervous that I was going to be tired. Coming to the field, I was really pumped up, really excited, energetic, confident that we were going to do good today.”