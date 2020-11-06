COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Clark County girls cross country team had never competed as a team at the Missouri state cross country championships, but it ran like a seasoned squad.
The Indians took seventh in the Class 2 girls race at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a team score of 183, led by a fourth-place time of 20 minutes, 18 seconds by junior Grace Buschling.
“Grace gave everything she had to get up there and battle for that state championship,” Clark County cross country coach Nichol Harper said. “My two, three, four, five, they all had another great race to finish in that seven spot. I’m pretty happy for our first state appearance and our first state finish.
“I’m pretty pumped.”
Buschling shot out of the gate and joined a pack of three at the top through the first kilometer. By the second kilomete,r she had taken second behind Brookfield’s Alex Sharp, last season’s Class 2 champion.
Buschling beat Sharp in the district meet and wanted to make sure she didn’t let her rival get too far ahead.
“I was definitely trying to keep her in my sights and catch up to her, for sure,” Buschling said. “I really enjoy competing against her. She’s such a nice competitor and a really good friend of mine.”
It wasn’t Sharp she needed to worry about.
Midway through the third kilometer, Rita Eimer from St. Pius X and Julia Pattison from West Platte made their move, passing both Buschling and Sharp on their way to a 1-2 finish, respectively.
“I knew going into today that they were going to be strong competitors for me,” Buschling said. “I definitely didn’t give up when that happened. I was still trying to keep my spot and hold onto my place.”
Buschling ran the final two kilometers strong, keeping a good distance between herself and fifth-place finisher Kasey Richards from Licking.
“I am very thrilled with how I did today,” Buschling said. “I’m just glad I got to be in the top 25. That’s just a good opportunity.”
Cady St. Clair was the next-best finisher for the Indians, crossing the line in 59th with a time of 23:34. Mia Johnson came across in 24:32 to place 92nd, while Delana Hess was 109th in 25:18 and Peyton Franke was 115th in 25:28.
Unlike other teams in attendance, Clark County only runs five runners for its team score. That fact makes Harper all the more proud.
“I know you can only run seven, but these other teams may have 13, 14, 15 girls total,” Harper said. “We are rolling out the same five every single day and every single meet, and I told them that throughout the season. This is a pretty good accomplishment.”
Junior Ethan Nelson was the lone runner for the Clark County boys, and he finished in 45th in a time of 18:07.
“This was his first time competing as an individual,” Harper said. “He was really nervous today not having his team today, but I was super proud of Ethan.”
Clark County heads into the offseason with a top-five state medal and its entire team set to return next season.
“We’re not losing any seniors or anything this year, so we will have a full team again,” Buschling said. “We are ready to go at it again.”