CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball coach Janette Burgin isn’t trumpeting the unfinished business mantra the way some might believe.
Seven months ago, on the heels of a 20-11 regular season, the Wildcats received an at-large bid to the NAIA Division I national tournament and were scheduled to head to Billings, Mont., for a first-round matchup with No. 2-ranked Wayland Baptist. The next day, the NAIA canceled all winter sports championships in response to the coronavirus pandemic and cost the Wildcats the chance to perform on a national stage.
So there has to be some unfinished business, right?
“Everybody has been asking that exact same question,” Burgin said while appearing on the Heart of America Athletic Conference virtual media day. “I don’t know. I think yes and no. One of our goals was to get to the national tournament and get our name there and we did that. That goal is finished. The chance to compete at that level and actually get that experience, I think that part is unfinished.
“Being able to get there again this year or just having the chance to play this year would be fantastic.”
The Wildcats will open their season in 10 days at Saint Ambrose, which would be a victory in itself in the COVID-19 era.
Four C-SC teams — football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball — have had games postponed or canceled this fall due to a positive COVID-19 test or contact tracing involving either the Wildcats or the opposition. With sports moving indoors for the winter season, the concern over the spread of the pandemic is heightened.
“I think we just continue to remind ourselves we want a chance to play,” Burgin said. “Do everything you can to prevent it. We’re wearing a mask when we’re supposed to be wearing a mask. We’re social distancing when we’re supposed to be. We just continue to remind each other the goal is to get games in, to stay competitive, to be healthy, just like it is every single year. That part hasn’t changed. Their mindsets haven’t changed.
“We’re in cold and flu season. If you get sick, you get sick, but you have to be honest about it. Continue to protect yourself as a person as well as the team.”
This team has the opportunity to continue its yearly progression back to the upper echelon of the Heart.
The Wildcats won 39 games over the previous two seasons and the 16-8 record in the Heart accounted for the most league victories by a C-SC team in more than a decade. Led by senior guard Payton Curley, junior forward Taylor Green and sophomore forward Jada Summers, the Wildcats have a solid nucleus to stabilize a relatively young roster.
Curley averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds to earn second-team All-Heart honors, while Summers averaged 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to earn all-conference honorable mention as a freshman. Green started 22 games a year ago, averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.
“I’m going to relying on them heavily to help carry the expectations, the traditions of our program,” Burgin said.
At the same time, a new group will have its own identity and ability. That’s developing daily.
“It’s been fun learning the pieces,” said Burgin, who added five freshmen and three junior college transfers to the roster. “Once they figure out who each other is and what they do well, it’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch again this year.”
And the youthfulness of the roster won’t change the way Burgin coaches.
“Definitely not,” she said. “The ones we have returning, they know the expectations of the program. That’s how we’re going to continue to do things. The only thing that will be remotely different is I have to have more patience as a coach because you do have to piece some things together and get them on the same page. When you have such good kids that love the game, that want to compete, that want to get out there, it makes my job a lot easier.”