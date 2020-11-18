CANTON, Mo. — A season highlighted by postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic ended on a high note for the Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer team with a 2-0 victory over Clarke in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Poulton Stadium.
Saylor Drawe took advantage of a strong wind at her back early in the first half to put two goals on the board in the first 20 minutes, the first coming in the 4th minute off of a rebound from her own shot, the second in the 9th minute off of a corner kick from Isabella Aranda.
The Wildcats (4-7-1, 4-7-1 Heart) outshot the Pride (7-5, 6-5 Heart) 15-12, including doubling up on shots on goal 6-3. Goalkeeper Courtney Croghan saved all three shots she saw in 90 minutes between the posts.
Drawe finished with four shots for C-SC and both goals, while Jody Ellis had three shots off the bench.