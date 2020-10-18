CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College men's basketball coach Aaron Hill never resorted to handing out "Hello, my name is ..." badges for his players to wear, although for anyone outside the locker room they may be useful.
Now in his third year at the helm, Hill welcomed one of the largest recruiting classes within the Heart of America Athletic Conference to the Hill this fall as he restocked the roster with eight freshmen and two transfers. Couple that with five returning sophomores and there are fresh faces everywhere.
"I don't have the data for it, but we're probably the youngest team in the country," said Hill, who took part in the conference's virtual media day last week. "I think you'd be hard pressed to find a team with as many freshmen and sophomores as we have. I love our guys, but that's going to be a huge challenge for us."
So it came as no surprise to learn the Wildcats were picked to finish 14th in the 14-team league, according to a preseason poll of the league's coaches. C-SC went 5-23 last season and 4-20 in league play and go into this season with just one junior and two seniors on the roster.
It puts added emphasis on the need for the bevy of freshmen to contribute.
"We're going to have to pull them along quickly and expect results at the same time, while being patient with them," said Hill, whose team will open the season November 2 at Charles Field House against the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. "It's been a lot of fun getting to know them. I really value who the men are in our program and the character they have. It's been a fun group to work with.
"I really think that our newcomers are enjoying their experience on the Hill. They've come in with an attitude where they've valued work ethic and embraced what we're asking them to do."
They are going to be asked to do a lot and do it quickly. Hill called it having patient urgency, especially in the face of adversity.
"Every freshman or newcomer is going to hit a wall at some point," he said. "That's just part of it. For some of them it's right away as you adjust to bigger, faster, stronger competition. For a lot of guys, it's the mental side of the game. Can you respond to bad day or a bad game or a good day or a good game? Turn the page and have a good day the next day no matter what happened the day before.
"No matter if you were at a highly successful high school program, the college ask and demand of what we do is going to be higher. When we hit November, it will be a different challenge when you're now playing outside competition, dealing with wins and losses on a scoreboard and scouting reports and how to prepare for multiple games in a week."
Knowing that, Hill is confident in this group.
He brought in Javon Modester, a junior point guard who transferred from Richland Community College in Texas, to help solidify the backcourt, and he bulked up the frontcourt with three freshman all 6-foot-6 or bigger, including 6-7, 260-pound forward Patrick Readye from East St. Louis, Ill.
"We wanted to add depth and quickness and competitiveness and play-making ability at the point guard position," Hill said. "For the most part, we tried to upgrade our length and athleticism on the perimeter. ... As far as those who aren't primary handlers or point guards, we'll be bigger and longer and more athletic."
And for the likes of Ray Adams, Michael Johnson, Jim King and Alec Sherman -- sophomores who played substantial minutes last season but also dealt with injuries -- Hill expects leadership and guidance in helping this youthful roster mature.
"I hope they feel a responsibility to have a voice more than they did as freshmen even though they were playing a lot," Hill said. "We want them to take ownership of this group and this program."
"He's hyper-competitive," Hill said. "A quiet guy off the floor, but on game nights, he's super expressive and competitive."
