CANTON, Mo. — Pat Atwell isn’t averse to playing a game of chance or one of strategy.
Lately, though, the Culver-Stockton College athletic director is playing a game he can’t win.
He and those around the Heart of America Athletic Conference are attempting to match wits with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s like Plinko on the Price Is Right,” Atwell said. “Where’s it going to land? You sit there and you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to land on … well, that’s disappointing.’”
Too often, it’s landing on postponing or canceling events.
Culver-Stockton was forced to postpone three home events this weekend – the men’s basketball game against Waldorf on Friday night, the football team’s game against Graceland on Saturday afternoon and the women’s basketball game against Missouri Baptist on Saturday night.
The Wildcats had men’s and women’s basketball players either showing symptoms of COVID-19 or awaiting test results and requested the postponements. Graceland requested football be postponed after contact tracing and quarantine protocols.
The pandemic has taken control out of everyone’s hands.
“Sports are uncontrollable by nature,” said Atwell, who whole-heartedly believes the C-SC student-athletes and coaches have followed all protocols and adhered to safety precautions. “Coaches trying to control them with game plans and matchups and stuff. You’re working with clientele that wants control and they have none. The athletes have done a great job. I’m impressed with how they’ve hung in there.
“It’s been frustrating, incredibly frustrating. The kids desperately want to play. The parents want to see them play. People want to play. You just can’t risk it.”
And hardly a day passes without a coronavirus concern or question.
“It feels like you’re chasing something pretty frequently,” Atwell said.
Atwell believes that will be the case throughout basketball season.
The C-SC men’s team had its first two games postponed, while the women’s team was able to play its season opener at St. Ambrose. Since then, St. Ambrose has had to postpone one game and call off two games scheduled this week due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Because of the physical nature of basketball, constant lineup changes and small roster sizes, teams are forced to shut down instead of pulling a few players or a group aside due to contact tracing.
“Having what you’d call a regular ordinary play – five-on-five, picking, screening, rebounding, the whole shabang – there’s no real way to contract trace we don’t think,” Atwell said. “So when someone becomes symptomatic, you shut it down and test them. If you pop positive, then it affects everybody.
“That’s the nature of the sport.”
And in reality, it might be the sport with the largest likelihood for transference.
“All you have to do is watch 10 minutes and you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t know how we can control it,’” Atwell said. “It’s not like sweat gives it to you, but what if a guy coughs on his arm and then the next kid runs into the arm. Who knows what happens?”
Yet, there haven’t been major spikes in positive cases tied directly to sports.
That’s why schools push forward with their plans to play.
“They’re going to try to play basketball everywhere at the collegiate level,” Atwell said.
Is that the best decision? That will remain up for debate, much like the decision of the Heart to power through with football this fall. C-SC has played just three games, had five weeks postponed and will have a tough time completing its season.
Luckily, the NAIA Council of Presidents Executive Committee removed the 50-percent rule and granted all fall and winter sports participants an extra season of eligibility. So no matter what happens between now and the end of the football season, all the Wildcats are eligible to return.
“I would love to have a conversation with the football guys,” Atwell said. “If you knew all what you know now, from training camp to now and the frustration you felt when I had to tell you on Friday you weren’t playing tomorrow, would you do it? It will be interesting to hear what they say.
“It will be a conversation we will have.”
It won’t be the last one. Someone has a coronavirus concern, question or issue almost daily, and it doesn’t appear to be going away.
“It’s a microcosm of our society,” Atwell said.