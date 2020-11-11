CANTON, Mo. — Pat Atwell watched the growing number of coronavirus cases in all parts of the tri-state area along with the cases taking place on the Culver-Stockton College campus and believed forging ahead with sports made little sense.
So the veteran athletic director and the rest of C-SC’s leadership decided to pull the plug on games being played.
Atwell announced Wednesday afternoon the school will halt all athletic competitions beginning December 1 and will not resume until January when student-athletes return from the holiday break. The C-SC men’s and women’s basketball teams were scheduled to play five games each in December.
“When you see our region – Iowa, Missouri and Illinois – and you start reading the percentage of beds available at Blessing Hospital, you think being a good community member it might be best to limit our exposure,” Atwell said. “You’re always concerned about your own campus, and the wear and stress on your campus we’ve had since we started, that’s a lot to deal with every day.
“But the area was the driving force. When you are looking at graphs and charts of the spike in the area, we wanted to lessen our little piece of that pie as best we can.”
Teams will be allowed to practice under certain limitations and have workouts from Dec. 1-11, when the first semester ends. Student-athletes won’t be back on campus until January 2 with the first Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader scheduled against Peru State on January 13.
The C-SC men’s basketball team is scheduled to play two games in January prior to that.
“There will be some specific guidelines on practicing and masking and pods,” Atwell said. “You don’t leave your pod. They’ll be able to work out in the weight room in pairs.”
To maintain some semblance of rhythm, Atwell and his staff felt it was important for teams to continue to work out.
“We talked a lot about that as a college,” Atwell said. “If they took off from December 1 to January 2 with nothing, that’s really difficult. From Dec. 1-11 when school is out, they’ll be able to do some things as far as skill development and weightlifting and things of that standpoint.”
Atwell delivered the news of this development to men’s basketball coach Aaron Hill and women’s coach Janette Burgin on Wednesday afternoon before informing the players.
“When things hit you, you’re shocked,” Atwell said. “You’re like, ‘What?’ Then you try to process it. Then you question the why. When you get the why, they get a grasp of understanding it. That’s them and I together talking about it. Once they get that, they become the coach again. They’re the ones then explaining it to the team.
“They both handled it very well. They were like, ‘Let’s handle it. Let’s figure it out to the best of our ability.’”
Further schedule changes could be made in the coming days and weeks as the Heart reassesses its entire schedule. Atwell said he heard from one conference athletic director willing to arrange schedules in order to make it work for everyone.
“He said we’ll play whenever you can play. We’ll figure it out. We’ll play two days in a row. We’ll flip home-and-home. Whatever you’ve got to do, we’ll do,” Atwell said. “The league understood.”
For now, the Wildcats will look to reschedule any games possible before December 1.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see us, if we’re healthy, play the weekend after Thanksgiving,” Atwell said. “We might try to get one of those December games in November and help ease the January and February schedule.”