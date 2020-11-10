LA CROSSE, Wisc. — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team returned to the court on Tuesday after having both of its home games last week postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A slow start hindered the Wildcats as they were outscored 19-11 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover on the way to a 64-54 road loss to Viterbo.
C-SC (0-2) managed to keep the deficit at eight heading into halftime, but the V-Hawks again outscored the Wildcats 19-11 in the third quarter to head to the fourth ahead 55-39. C-SC did manage to outscore the V-Hawks 15-9 in the fourth quarter to pull within 10.
Payton Curley led the Wildcats with 14 points and five rebounds, while Ashley Nelson had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. C-SC shot 3 for 15 from behind the 3-point line and was just 34 percent total from the floor.
Ambree Schlosser led Viterbo with 12 points and Allie Wojtysiak had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.