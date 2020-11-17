CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College athletic director Pat Atwell had hoped the fall and winter sports programs could have a productive final two weeks before the school shut down intercollegiate athletics until January.
The coronavirus wouldn’t let the Wildcats at least have that.
A positive test for COVID-19 within the women’s basketball program has forced some players into quarantine and the cancellation of four games between now and November 30. Four games in December already had been canceled.
The Wildcats will return to practice January 2 and will play their next game January 9 against Grand View.
“You hope and pray you can play in January at this point,” C-SC coach Janette Burgin said. “Life’s not fair. They know that. We talk about that all the time. But you also have to live life, and if something is taken away, you have to figure out how to get through it. That’s basically what we do.”
The Wildcats played only two of their first four scheduled games because of the pandemic, losing by 19 points at Saint Ambrose and by 10 points at Viterbo. They were scheduled to play their next three games at home.
“The hardest thing for a coach is not having control over it,” Burgin said.
Once out of quarantine and the semester ends, Burgin will send her players home until January. But when the news broke Monday, the Wildcats were understandably devastated.
“What player wouldn’t be honestly, unless you didn’t love the game,” Burgin said. “It’s a blessing that we get to go spend some more quality time with family. That’s important. That’s what we pride our program on. That’s a positive if you can find a positive out it.
“But when you hear your season is changing day by day, hour by hour and you don’t really have any control over it, it is a struggle.”
Meanwhile, a football season that began with so much promise ends somewhere other than on the field.
Tuesday, C-SC was informed Graceland would not be able to play Thursday’s regular-season finale because of COVID-19 issues within the Yellowjackets program. This is the fifth time in a nine-game schedule C-SC has had a game canceled.
The Wildcats went 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division, losing three straight games overall. C-SC did not play the entire month of October because of the coronavirus and returned to suffer losses at William Penn and Grand View. The Statesmen and Vikings have played seven and six games, respectively.
An NAIA stipulation preserving eligibility for student-athletes participating in fall sports will allow C-SC senior football players, such as All-American left tackle Andrew Rupcich, honorable mention All-American quarterback Korbin Marcum and all-conference linebacker Dalton Huffman, to return next season.