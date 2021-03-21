QUINCY – As Edrey Caceres stood over the free kick debating where he wanted to place it, Quincy University men’s soccer coach Mike Carpenter whispered a little prayer.
Caceres must have heard his coach’s wish.
“I was sitting there saying, ‘Please, Edrey, shoot to the far post,’” Carpenter said.
Less than three minutes into overtime Sunday afternoon at Legends Stadium, Hawks midfielder Alsadiq Hasan was fouled on a breakaway by the Prairie Stars’ Drew Keller a step outside the penalty area. It resulted in a red card against Illinois-Springfield and a free kick for Quincy.
Caceres and Hasan both stood over the ball, but Caceres took the kick and curled it around a six-man wall of defenders and inside the far post to give the Hawks a 2-1 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
“I was like, ‘If I score this, this is the moment,’” Caceres said. “I tried to go over the wall, but then I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m going to go far post.’ So I decided to do that and it goes in.”
He ran toward the QU bench in ecstasy.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Caceres said. “I can’t even explain it.”
His teammates could.
“Fantastic,” senior defender Joel McIlroy said. “That’s brilliant. It’s the motivation we needed to lift us and start a winning streak heading to the end of the season and finish strong.”
Three straight games without a result – 2-1 losses to Southern Indiana and Indianapolis in which halftime leads were squandered and a 2-2 draw with Lewis – left the Hawks needing a spark. An overtime victory is one.
“It brings energy to the team, and we needed that at this point,” Caceres said.
Playing against a steady wind in the first half, the Hawks (4-3-1) allowed a goal in the 16th minute but managed to make it the only one allowed. Using the wind to their advantage in the second half, the Hawks outshot the Prairie Stars 12-1 over the 45-minute stretch and got the equalizer in the 71st minute.
Nick Chapman used the wind to help curl a corner kick from the left corner into the far side of the net to tie the game. It stayed that way through the end of regulation.
The Prairie Stars (2-2-3) won the coin flip for overtime and chose to play with the wind at their backs for the first of the two 10-minute extra sessions.
“Whenever we lost the toss there for overtime, we sort of looked at each other and said, ‘We have to dig in,’” McIlroy said. “If we make it to 10 minutes, happy days and we’ll go win it in the second one. But if we have a chance, we’ll take it and go win.”
All Carpenter wanted was to survive going into the wind.
“We talked when the flip went against us and I said, ‘All right, we can win the game in the next 10 minutes, but let’s make sure we don’t lose it,’” Carpenter said. “Be a little conservative defensively. Keep the play in front us when the big balls are coming. If we get a chance to nick it, so be it.
“I felt in the second 10 we could really pour it on. Luckily, we didn’t have to utilize it.”
A punt by QU goalkeeper Christos Kalaitzis was flicked ahead by Aubrey Reis, allowing Hasan to win the ball as he split two defenders and charge hard at the goal. He was taken down from behind by Keller.
“How much grind and grit did (Hasan) show driving there and holding off defenders and being able to earn the foul,” Carpenter said.
As much as the rest of the Hawks did in surviving and earning a victory.
“We needed that win,” Caceres said. “It's big for us.”